News

Winners announced for 2020 Furphy Literary Award

By Charmayne Allison

The winners of the 2020 Furphy Literary Awards have been announced.

1 of 1

The winners of the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Award have been announced, after more than 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas.

The original Joseph Furphy Commemorative Literary Prize was established in 1993 with a Goulburn Valley focus.

It was relaunched last year as a national short story award with a $15,000 first prize, making it the richest short story prize in Australia.

Melbourne-based writer Ruby Todd won the open category for her short story entry Awakening.

The piece described tumultuous events in a woman’s life, brought to a head by the HMAS Melbourne-Voyager disaster.

In addition to the $15,000 haul, Ms Todd has won a residency program at La Trobe University and future publication in a forthcoming anthology.

Two other works were highly commended by the judging panel in the open category, which
received a total of 850 entries from across Australia and overseas.

Pub Raffle by Gippsland-based author Ya Reeves was a thoughtful piece describing events in a small community in Eastern Victoria during the recent bushfires.

While Ando Gets Plastered by Castlemaine-based Cate Kennedy was a "delightful" story of a bucks night gone wrong and sweet revenge.

“It is fantastic to have received these very well-written Australian stories from a variety of
viewpoints,” Furphy Literary Award director Sam Furphy said.

“With such a large field of entries from all over the country and some from overseas, the winning and shortlisted works really are a joy to read.”

The revamped award continues the 26-year-old story and poetry categories for junior and youth writers, which now have a combined prize pool of $1350.

More than 230 entries were judged from young people in the Goulburn Valley.

Out of 56 entrants, Goulburn Valley Grammar School (GVGS) student Elly Meichel won first prize in the Youth Short Story category with her entry titled An Atlantic Night.

In second place was Notre Dame College’s Sophie Campisi with A Perfect Coincidence, while Layla O’Callaghan of GVGS took third place with To Love a Faery.

“Reading these stories has been a thrilling ride,” Youth Short Story judge John Lewis said.

“There is nothing so wild and dangerous as the teenage imagination.

“Now I'm going to have a lie down and think about normal things like pandemics and lockdowns.”

A total of 57 entries were received in the Youth Poetry category, with first prize won by Miya Smith with her poem Persimmons.

Ben Shelton, also from GVGS, came in second with Colours of a Lakeside Life and Layla O’Callaghan was third with The Flavours of Demurity.

The Junior Short Story had 115 entries, with first prize awarded to Lila Plunkett of GVGS for her work titled Off Track.

Second place went to Alice Bourchier of GVGS for Fortune Favours the Bold and third place went to Riley Wooster of Shepparton East Primary School for The Miner's Hat.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's awards were held online, with the event livestreamed on Saturday night.

●To read the winning stories, head to furphystory.com.au/furphy-literary-award/the-awards

***

READ MORE STORIES ABOUT THE ARTS IN SHEPPARTON

“Art is life” for Yorta Yorta artist Tammy-Lee Atkinson

Shepparton’s She-Shed wonderland

Aboriginal locals encouraged to apply for writing awards

Latest articles

National

Sydney church, restaurant clusters expand

NSW has again recorded about a dozen new virus cases with numbers in clusters linked to a funeral and a restaurant rising.

AAP Newswire
National

Business Council wants reforming budget

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is being urged to consider significant tax reform when he hands down the COVID-19 delayed federal budget in October.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic records five virus deaths, 357 cases

Another five people have died of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the national toll to 145 as the state records 357 new cases and almost 100 fines.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

“Border bubble” bursts as NSW Government announces strict new border zone

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone which comes into force at 12.01 am on Wednesday, July 22. Residents of Cobram, Cobram East, Barooga, Tocumwal, Yarrawonga and Mulwala can cross the closed Victoria-NSW border by...

Cobram Courier
News

Restrictions tightened for entry to NSW from Victoria

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone, tightened permit conditions and stronger enforcement powers to further restrict entry to NSW for Victorians. Record COVID-19 cases in Victoria will see the NSW Government further restrict...

Cobram Courier
News

Residents can now reapply for border permits

All permits approved under the previous order will expire at that time and anyone eligible to travel into NSW will need to reapply for a new permit on the Service NSW website

Brayden May