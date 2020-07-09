Aboriginal locals encouraged to apply for writing awards

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers with a connection to the region are encouraged to apply for the annual Dungala-Kaiela Writing Awards.

Launched in 2012, the awards provide an opportunity for writing and self-expression in local indigenous communities.

“These awards give people the opportunity to tell and share their stories,” co-ordinator Sharon Charles said.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have always been storytellers, and their stories have been told orally.

“The awards gather stories from all age groups, from children to elders, including poetry and stories in language.

“These are then collated to be available for future generations.”

There are three categories in the Dungala-Kaiela Writing Awards. The story/yarn/article/play and poem/lyric/rap categories have four sections – junior (Prep to Grade 6), youth (13 to 18 years old), open (19 years and over) and elders (65 years and over).

There is also a category for indigenous languages of this region in any written form, with junior, youth and open sections.

Some indigenous language words must be used, however the whole entry does not have to be written in indigenous language.

Translation is requested for all language entries.

Entry forms are available from all branches of Goulburn Valley Libraries, or may be downloaded from the website gvlibraries.com.au

You can also find the Dungala-Kaiela Writing Awards on Facebook at Dungala-Kaiela Writing.

Entries for this year's awards close on November 30. For further information, email Sharon at [email protected] or phone 0488 044 058.