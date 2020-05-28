News

The annual Turtle Muster is back, with a twist

By Charmayne Allison

Local artist Eric Brown with a turtle tile, which locals will create as part of the annual Kaiela Arts Turtle Muster.

Kaiela Arts’ annual Turtle Muster is back, but with a twist — it's going online.

The gallery's three-month turtle-making program sees hundreds of locals buy kits and create turtle tiles under the guidance of an indigenous artist.

The event is traditionally launched with a family activity day featuring turtle games, stories, a presentation from Turtles Australia and tile-making workshops.

The program wraps up three months later with a celebration, with the tiles dropped at the gallery and assembled into a massive turtle-shaped mosaic.

But COVID-19 has forced the event online.

“We're encouraging schools, community groups, organisations and individuals to order their turtle-making kits online,” Kaiela Arts manager Angie Russi said.

“If you are local, we can personally deliver the kits to you.

“Locals can also contact the gallery to bring their tiles in to be fired.”

While you won't be able to receive face-to-face tips on making the tiles from artists, Kaiela Arts has posted a how-to video on its website.

Locals are also encouraged to stay connected throughout the muster by posting photos of their turtle tiles online with the hashtag #TurtleMuster.

Ms Russi said the future of the wrap-up celebration was still up in the air.

“If we are still in lock-down in three months, we're planning to have a big online streamed party at the end,” she said.

“It's a bit of a wait-and-see thing.”

Throughout the three months, the Kaiela Arts page will also feature a video from Turtles Australia.

“It will share detailed info about the different species, including a lot about the broad-shelled long-necked turtle, which is the Yorta Yorta totem,” Ms Russi said.

● For more information email [email protected] or call 5821 9842 or visit kaielaarts.org.au/events/turtle-muster-2020

