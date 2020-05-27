Kaiela Arts opens window exhibition

Its doors may be closed but the wide windows of Kaiela Arts Shepparton remain open.

The local indigenous arts centre has set up an exhibition in its front windows, featuring a spread of work from local artists.

Catalogues are also hung in the windows so residents can read about the pieces and take a peek at prices.

“We've always used the windows, but right now we're utilising them in a new way,” Kaiela Arts manager Angie Russi said.

“So even though you can't come into the gallery, you can still enjoy beautiful local work.”

One window features vibrant work from Frances Nicholson, while a combination of pieces from Eric Brown, Dylan Charles and a "smattering" of others hang in the second window.

Although COVID-19 has forced galleries to close, local paintbrushes have been anything but idle.

“The artists we're featuring have been extremely prolific during isolation. We just wanted to find a way to feature their work,” Ms Russi said.

There are hopes the window exhibition will continue long after the pandemic is over.

Ms Russi said there had already been so many benefits to the new set-up, including "unlimited opening hours".

“You can see this exhibition any time of the day. So even if you have munchies in the middle of the night, you can come on down and have a look,” she said.

“You can also take as long as you like to enjoy the pieces, and come back with friends and family. That was harder to do with the limited opening times and space of the gallery.”

If you're keen to hear more about an artist, Kaiela Arts will be posting video interviews with exhibition artists on its Facebook page and website in coming weeks.

"They give people a really good insight into who the artists are and what motivates them,” Ms Russi said.

To order an artwork, simply ring or email Kaiela Arts.

The centre may even be able to give you a private showing of the piece, or a face-to-face meeting with the artist.

But get in quick.

"They're already selling very fast."

For more information email [email protected] or call 5821 9842 or visit kaielaarts.org.au