Shepparton’s She-Shed wonderland

Is it a She-Shed jammed with nostalgia and memories? Or is it a retro party wonderland for hire? Jamie Lea's collection is a bit of both. The Shepparton arts promoter, producer, performer and all-round livewire opened up her warehouse of the weird and wacky for John Lewis to take a look.

On a top shelf, suitably close to the ceiling, are scores of lampshades.

Some are bell-shaped and petite, others are enormous box-like things dripping with tassels and braid that look like they've been rescued from the Titanic's ballroom.

Next to the lampshades, there's a pile of battered little suitcases that could have been discarded by Paddington Bear on his way from Peru. Each would have a story to tell of folded dreams and hopes. One of them in particular sums up Jamie Lea's journey to this big red-brick emporium of cast-offs in central Shepparton.

“That was my dad's tiny suitcase he took to school every day. I took it when I left home. It's the only thing of his that I have,” she says pointing to the smallest case at the top of the pile.

Jamie left her troubled home as a young teenager to sleep on other people's couches and relied on school, charities, an unofficial foster family and the wider village of Shepparton for a support network.

No wonder her emporium is packed with all the things that make a home.

Jamie has spent the past 16 years scouring op-shops, sell-and-swap internet sites, and garage sales for the flotsam of other people's lives.

It's all here. Chunky rugs, paisley carpets, vinyl records, cushions, hippy wicker chairs, funky 1950s milk bar chairs, card tables, coffee tables, antique candelabras, framed prints of sunsets and half-naked nymphs with big eyes, old cameras and guitars.

At the centre of it all is the Winter Sessions stage complete with guitars and mic stands. Here is where live music is now streamed into people's lounge rooms every weekend.

New visitors should prepare to have their minds boggled.

Jamie points to a shiny candelabra jammed in with about 20 others.

“That was the first candelabra I bought after I left home with my first paycheck. It was about making a home for myself, really. In my heart I always wanted my own place,” she says.

Now 31, and the mother of two young children, Jamie's obsession with collecting and recycling has turned into an art form and a business.

At her renowned Winter Sessions and Secret Garden gigs, Jamie scatters her cushions, rugs, candelabras and chairs around to create another world. It's a baroque world of hedonism and conversation with chilled wine and cool music. It might be a hot summer night, but with Jamie's emporium gear everything is chilled.

JL Productions & Hire now offers all the things Jamie has collected for others to hire and create their own ambience at parties and celebrations.

For years, her collection was scattered around town.

“It started in one friend's shed. Then we had kids and I couldn't fit it at home any more. It was underneath the car port and taking up all the cupboards. Then it grew to three or four friends’ sheds.”

Now everything has come together in one big shed.

“The beautiful thing about this space is to have things on shelves and look at them and see what I need more of and what I don't need any more,” she says as she twirls and surveys her domain.

But the most fascinating Jamie Lea collection takes up the least amount of space.

She brings out a small flat box and pours out a fluttering cascade of paper squares; some are dog-eared and grey, others are fresh and white.

Each is a reminder of a stage far away, a band, a festival, a summer, a mosh-pit pogo or the chaos of a gig that's over and being unplugged.

Jamie's collection of song set lists come from a long line of live performances including Paul Kelly, Powderfinger, Kasey Chambers, Little Birdy, Claire Bowditch, Silverchair, and her idols — Crowded House.

In among the hits of the stars are reminders of Shepparton's musical history with the song lists of treasured locals like Written Approval, Dexter and Noodles Romanov and the Flustered Peacocks.

Jamie now has her own wonderland collection in one place, but she's still dreaming.

“If if I had my dream, next door would be available for rent. How amazing would it be to be in here all day hiring and styling, and producing and programming then open a roller door — and the band starts at six and away we go.”

As the song says, Don't Dream It's Over.

That's already on Jamie's list.

● JL Hire Productions and Hire is at 12 Hoskins St, Shepparton.

To donate or hire, watch out for a new website, or go to thewintersessions.com