Shepparton online shoppers boost economy during COVID-19 pandemic

By Morgan Dyer

Australia Post's Kate Petersen.

Greater Shepparton online shoppers have helped provide a big boost to the online economy.

Recent analysis from Deloitte Access Economics have found at the height of the COVID-19 crisis Australia Post powered an estimated $2.4 billion extra into the eCommerce world compared to the same time last year.

Eighty per cent of Australia’s eCommerce economy is facilitated by Australia Post with regional Australia becoming increasingly reliant on the parcel delivery service, particularly as lockdowns and restrictions on physical shopping drove consumers to online retailing.

Regional and remote communities in Australia accounted for almost a quarter of the business.

Australia Post group managing director Christine Holgate said Australia Post provided a lifeline for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing them to continue to trade and service their customers online.

“It’s very clear Australia Post has played a critical role in keeping the country running during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms Holgate said.

“Not only have we supported business to trade online, for every three workers employed by Australia Post, another two jobs in other businesses and industries have been supported, many in small and medium businesses,” Ms Holgate said.

“I’m so proud of the way we have stepped up and kept many Australian businesses alive. Australia Post really has become the ‘BusinessKeeper’ of the national economy,” she said.

The number of parcel deliveries increased by 26 million on the 2019 figures, with activity in regional Australia increasing at a faster rate than metropolitan areas.

An Australia Post spokesperson said staff worked many weekends to ensure all parcels were delivered on time for customers and with volumes steadying more recently, all products received were being cleared daily.

“We’re pleased to report that we are not experiencing any delays in both letters and parcels delivery in and around Shepparton,” the spokesperson said.

Food, liquor, homewares and appliances stood out as the top categories for growth in Australia Post parcel deliveries in the COVID-19 lockdown, while variety stores and fashion retailers gained sales momentum during the three-month period.

