Closing the indigenous health gap one run at a time

Yorta Yorta woman Lena-Jean Charles-Loffel is closing the indigenous health gap one step at a time.

Ms Charles-Loffel is one of just 16 people across Australia who were chosen to be part of the Indigenous Marathon Foundation's Indigenous Marathon Project which aims to provide social, inclusive and fun environments for people to adopt active and healthy lifestyles.

At the weekend the 29-year-old Mooroopna woman ran from Mooroopna to Shepparton and back again and then some more to complete the program's virtual half-marathon event for NAIDOC Week.

“Although NAIDOC Week has been postponed, this was a way for me to feel connected to my culture by combining my love of running and my country,” Ms Charles-Loffel said.

She said traditionally the program involved taking part in camps across Australia throughout the year-long program, but this year the program had gone virtual in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Normally as part of the program we would train together at camps to prepare for the New York Marathon,” Ms Charles-Loffel said.

“I haven’t met my team-mates physically, but it feels like I already know them because we connect on social media, see each other’s runs and take part in sessions over (online meeting platform) Zoom.

“Hopefully COVID-19 calms down by November and we will meet up together to take part in our first marathon in Canberra.

“When life eventually returns to normal, we have been promised an overseas marathon trip which is hopefully New York because I really want to do that marathon.”

Although the program is being delivered online, important life lessons are still at its heart.

“It’s changed my life in a lot of ways in terms of getting out there, being active, and running with your mind,” Ms Charles-Loffel said.

“The project is all about Aboriginal leadership and reliance.

“It can get tough out there, but this teaches me that I can get through the hurdles I’m faced with,” she said.

Not only has Ms Charles-Loffel transformed her mindset, she has lost 20 kg in the process.

“I am an Aboriginal health promotions officer, so I want to lead by example,” she said.

“I’ve changed my diet in order to fuel my body.

“Often, we talk about Aboriginal people closing the gap and I want to be part of closing that gap — creating that ripple affect by changing my health,” she said.

Ms Charles-Loffel urged other indigenous people to apply for the program next year.

“I’d love to see other people from my Yorta Yorta mob out there having a go,” she said.

