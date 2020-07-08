News

Election promise to restore CFA

By Morgan Dyer

Restoring the CFA is already on the minds of local politicians ahead of the next state election.

1 of 1

It's more than two years out from the Victorian state election — but the Nationals and Liberals are already making election promises.

Last week Member for Euroa Steph Ryan said a Nationals government would rebuild and restore the Country Fire Authority as an independent volunteer-based self-governing fire service, while Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell praised the Liberals for similar calls.

The promises come after the Victorian Government this week transitioned all career-only firefighters to a new brigade called Fire Rescue Victoria, with the Country Fire Authority now a stand-alone community-based volunteer firefighting service.

Ms Ryan said the Victorian Government was treating selfless CFA volunteers like dirt under its shoes and the CFA was now effectively controlled by the United Firefighters Union.

“If the Nationals are in government, we will work with volunteers and brigades across the state to rebuild and restore the CFA,” Ms Ryan said.

“This will include repealing provisions of Labor’s disastrous legislation which undermines the capacity of the CFA to function as an independent, autonomous, fire service and enshrining in law the power for the CFA to select, recruit and manage its own staff.

“We will also ensure that CFA staff wear the CFA uniform and we will require the CFA board to sign up to the Volunteers’ Charter, which was legislated in 2012,” she said.

Ms Lovell said her government would, in its first 100 days of power, restore the CFA’s role to select, recruit and manage its own staff, wear the CFA uniform and enhance the CFA’s powers and responsibilities for the ongoing delivery of fire services in current CFA areas.

The Liberals have also promised to appoint an independent Commissioner for Emergency Services Volunteers, within Emergency Management Victoria, with the power to investigate issues raised by volunteers, make recommendations on policies and practices, plus general dispute handling and arbitration powers.

“CFA volunteers have risked their lives protecting their communities for over 75 years but have been let down and alienated by a premier who doesn’t have their back,” Ms Lovell said.

“The Liberal Party knows that Victorian communities want the CFA reinstated and only a Liberal government will deliver that peace of mind — not only to those who rely on them, but the thousands of volunteers who put their lives on the line each day,” she said.

However, a government spokesperson said nothing had changed for the majority of volunteers.

“As a strengthened volunteer firefighting CFA, they’ll continue to provide a valuable service to their communities, including vital day-to-day support as well as surge capacity for campaign or other major fire events,” the spokesperson said.

“Our legislation enshrines in law the ongoing role of volunteer firefighters and the requirements of the CFA to continue to support, train and retain volunteers.

“We’ve backed that in with a $126 million dollar investment for the CFA to go towards critical training and equipment, and we will continue to invest in our volunteers to ensure the CFA has the funding necessary to remain a strong and sustainable agency.”

The government also said volunteers in integrated brigades would continue to have a home and space as they did now in the stations and all equipment and appliances purchased by volunteers would remain in their assets.

More local news

Community assured fire services will not be affected by merger

Locals invited to write a message to thank local heroes

Latest articles

Sport

Moama clubs set to be impacted by border closure

A home away from home remains a possibility for Moama’s sporting clubs in the coming weeks. The plans of Moama Football Netball Club and Moama-Echuca Border Raiders have been thrown into chaos following the closure of the border on Tuesday...

Brayden May
Sport

Deakin Reserve secures $500,000 funding for second netball court

Deakin Reserve is set for another netball court after securing a $500,000 grant from the Victorian Government. A second court is expected to be built in the north-east corner of the reserve behind Mercy Stadium in a huge boost for the sport in...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cloud over Suns’ competition

It was supposed to be game on for the Goulburn Valley Suns’ junior outfits at the weekend. However, no competitive football was played among the Suns’ youth ranks due to postponements implemented by Football Victoria, stemming from the...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

News

New active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a new active case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed its the only active case in the region, as the state’s total rose by 108 – the second highest daily rise in Victoria since the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Fatal car crash at Cobram

Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred in Cobram last night. Investigators believe a Ford sedan was travelling along the Murray Valley Hwy some time before 11pm. The driver lost control of the car which left the road and crashed...

Cobram Courier
News

Fatal Cobram collision victims identified

The two young men killed in a fatal collision in Cobram on Wednesday night have been named as Nicholas Gash and Samuel Tout. The two men were travelling in a Ford sedan along the Murray Valley Hwy sometime before 11pm when the vehicle they were in...

Liz Mellino