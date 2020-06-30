News

Community assured fire services will not be affected by merger

By Liz Mellino

CFA commander and officer in charge of the Shepparton Fire Station Travis Harris said the merger would have no effect on the services they provide to the community.

1 of 2

From today Shepparton Country Fire Authority professional firefighters will fall under the umbrella of a new organisation - Fire Rescue Victoria.

2 of 2

From today, Shepparton Country Fire Authority professional firefighters will fall under the umbrella of a new organisation — Fire Rescue Victoria.

The merger — which will bring together all existing Metropolitan Fire Brigade and CFA career firefighters — will see current Shepparton CFA volunteers become a fully stand alone brigade.

While the move has sparked criticism by many of the 54 000 volunteer firefighters and community advocates across the state, CFA commander and officer in charge of the Shepparton Fire Station Travis Harris said the merger would have no effect on the services they provide to the community.

“The community will not notice any difference to the service we provide to them, the only thing they will notice is some of the trucks will now have a different badge, a Fire Rescue Victoria Badge, as opposed to the CFA logo that they're used to seeing,” he said.

“The uniforms will also be different ... we have a fantastic relationship at Shepparton between career firefighters and volunteers and that will continue — that is the important thing.”

Mr Harris said the merger would see a minimum staffing of 10 career firefighters assigned per shift.

These FRV members will then call on the support of the CFA volunteer brigade when necessary depending on the incident, a process which Mr Harris said already occurred.

“Volunteers don’t get paged to all calls at the moment — Shepparton is a very busy brigade, they receive approximately 1200 calls a year, that would put a very large strain on volunteer-only brigades,” he said.

“Volunteers would attend approximately 400 calls a year and they will continue to do that.”

State Member for Northern Victoria and CFA volunteer Tania Maxwell said she joined other CFA volunteers across the state in being "disheartened" and "concerned" by the merger.

Ms Maxwell said volunteers feared the reforms would turn the CFA into a "second class" service with budget concerns and a lack of access to future training.

“Volunteers feel let down and unappreciated by this entire process and it is heartbreaking. For many of them, this may be the last straw,” she said.

Mr Harris assured the Shepparton community they would not notice any difference in the services provided by the local brigade.

“We will continue to be co-located in the same building — both at our current site in Maude St and also when we do move to our new site in Archer St, hopefully early next year,” he said.

“The CFA and FRV will be operating out of the same building exactly the same as they do today, tomorrow and onwards.”

Latest articles

Sport

Best Battles: Mathoura beaten in prelim.

While most will be disappointed with the news that the Murray Football League will not go ahead, you will be pleased to know that Best Battles is here to stay for the remainder of what would have been the 2020 season. As seen on page 16, the Picol...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Race date remains

Deniliquin Racing Club will not have to move its annual race meeting, following the announcement that the Melbourne Caulfield Cup will be run on its original date. It was reported in May that Melbourne’s famous Spring Carnival was set for an...

Jamie Lowe
News

Lloyd sidelined

Sam Lloyd is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone in the Western Bulldogs’ 28 point win against Sydney on Thursday night. The former Deni Rams premiership player underwent surgery yesterday, with a return to the...

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

News

Violent culture emerging from Greater Shepparton Secondary College

Parents say a culture of violence and bullying is emerging at Greater Shepparton Secondary College in the wake of the merger of four secondary schools.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton rubbish truck driver ‘traumatised’ following road rage incident

A Shepparton rubbish truck driver has been forced to take time off work following a violent road rage incident in town last week. Phil Jun was collecting rubbish last Tuesday morning in Percival St, Shepparton, about 9 am when he was...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton fruit pickers sentenced following death of Umit Bolat

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have been sentenced to jail following the death of Tatura man Umit Bolat in 2018.

Shepparton News