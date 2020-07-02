News

Locals invited to write a message to thank local heroes

By Morgan Dyer

People have the opportunity to thank local heroes, thanks to Shepparton Marketplace.

Shepparton Marketplace is calling on the community to thank essential workers through a new community message board.

The public initiative called the Thank You Project will run throughout July at the Marketplace and will pay tribute to local volunteers, teachers, retail workers, doctors, nurses, carers and emergency services personnel who have made a difference in the community.

Shepparton Marketplace centre manager Theresa Lowe said throughout the devastating bushfires, ongoing drought, storms and the coronavirus pandemic many people in the community had lent a helping hand.

“We invite the local community to share their message of support and appreciation towards the many essential workers that have proudly served our community so well this year,” Ms Lowe said.

“This is our way of saying `thank you’,” she said.

As part of the project the Marketplace will donate $3000 to the Caroline Chisholm Society's Goulburn Valley Pregnancy and Family Support Services.

Last year the service, which relies solely on volunteers and donations, provided more than 600 free essential services to pregnant women and families.

The service's lead practitioner Maree Chin said the donation would be a great boost to its Winter Appeal which is currently raising money and accepting donations of children’s winter clothing.

“The donation will also mean that we will be able to offer more material aid support to families in 2020,” she said.

“We will now be able to buy mothers in need cot and mattress sets.

“The additional money will also be used to offset some of the costs associated with running the Shepparton office.

“Some of these costs include processing goods and training volunteers to work safely,” she said.

The Thank You Project community appreciation wall will be located outside Big W at Shepparton Marketplace until Sunday, July 26.

