Fishing is a perfect catch these school holidays

School holidays are expected to be reel good after more than 1000 fish were released into Greater Shepparton waterways.

Earlier last month the Victorian Fisheries Authority with the help of Undera Angling Club released 750 rainbow trout into Shepparton's Victoria Park Lake, 150 in the Mooroopna Recreational Reserve lake and 150 in Tatura’s Lake Bartlett.

Undera Angling Club member Neville Lavis said the trout came from Snobs Creek Hatchery near Eildon and were about 30 cm in length.

“These fish are active feeders,” Mr Lavis said.

“Families can head down to the lake over the school holidays and teach their kids to fish.

“It’s fantastic to see young kids out there having a go and learning a new non-contact sport,” he said.

More than 35 000 fish were recently released in 80 lakes across Victoria thanks to funding from recreational fishing licence fees and the Victorian Government’s $35 million Target One Million plan to get more people fishing, more often, in more places.

Fishing and Boating Minister Melissa Horne said the program continued to deliver great things for Victorian fishers.

“Casting a line is a great way to get the kids outside for a few hours these school holidays,” she said.

A daily bag limit of five trout applies to family fishing lakes, of which only two can exceed 35 cm.

For more information about catch limits, get hold of the 2020 Victorian Recreational Fishing Guide, available free from most tackle shops, online or by downloading the free Vic Fishing app for smartphones.

More local news

Date set for announcement over JobKeeper program

First toilet paper, now surge in caravan sales