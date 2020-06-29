First toilet paper, now surge in caravans sales

First it was toilet paper, now it’s caravans.

Shepparton’s Donway Caravans have sold out.

But they aren't not the only ones, as dealerships across the country are reporting a surge in the sale and interest in caravans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Caravan Industry Association of Australia.

Shepparton Donway Caravans director Peter Don said the spike in sales was an exciting time not only for his business but also local manufacturing and the tourism sector with caravaners expected to hit the road and spend money in regional areas.

“We had nine in stock and we have sold them all,” Mr Don said.

“We have placed another order and before they have even arrived, we have already sold some on them.

“We have had lots of people inquiring about when our next load is arriving.

“Because people can’t go overseas at the moment, they just want to hit the road,” he said.

The Caravan Association said the surge was reflective of people in need to escape with keen travellers reconsidering what they might do with funds they might had saved for a big overseas trip.

Mr Don said families and grey nomads were among the people inquiring about purchasing a vehicle.

“When we get them back on the floor, I’m sure that there will be that many people coming in looking at them and then hopefully purchase one,” Mr Don said.

“We’ve had people from Tasmania, Warrnambool and Mount Gambier come down and look at our vans.

“It’s more urgent than it was before, they (buyers) would usually have a big think about it over two or three months but now they are making the decision over one weekend,” he said.

Mr Don has been selling his custom-designed caravans for just over 12 months and in light of the demand has decided to fast track the expansion of his business.

“In the next few weeks we will be installing a caravan accessory shop and service centre,” Mr Don said.

“We have a mechanic starting next Wednesday so he can do all the servicing aspect and wheel alignments to anyone that owns a caravan.

“It’s really interesting times and we are really gearing ourselves up for the spike and I think being innovative within the industry will help,” he said.

Mr Don said people interested in buying a vehicle would need to start thinking seriously about a purchase with a potential backlog in the manufacturing expected due to the demand across the country.

“If we get busy and other dealers get busy then the manufactures will build the ones who place their order first,” Mr Don said.

“The earlier you get in the earlier you’re going to be hitting the road,” he said.

