Police seek dashcam footage of crash

Shepparton police are calling for dash-cam footage of a two-car collision that occurred on Wednesday.

The incident happened about 11.15 am at the intersection of Wilmot Rd and Wyndham St, Shepparton.

“One car was travelling along Wilmot Rd heading east and the other vehicle was travelling south on Wyndham St,” First Constable Kaylah Warwick said.

She said police were continuing to investigate how the collision occurred, after conflicting reports from witnesses.

The occupants of both cars were assessed at the scene by ambulance crews, with no major injuries reported.

If you witnessed the crash or have dash-cam footage, please contact Shepparton police on 5820 5777.

