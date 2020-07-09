Guide to a family day out in Kyabram

Just a half-hour drive down the road from Shepparton, the town of Kyabram awaits you and your family.

Home to about 7000 people, this charming small town is waiting to be explored.

From its heritage streetscapes filled with friendly locals to Kyabram Fauna Park on the edge of town, a family day trip to Kyabram will excite the youngsters and while still being relaxing for Mum and Dad — without breaking the budget.

With plenty to see and do, The News has put together an itinerary for a memorable family day out in Kyabram — affectionately known by locals as Ky.

Arriving in Kyabram about 9.30 am, park your car along Allan St.

A stretch of the legs will soon bring you to the heart of a community buzzing with people and awash with the aromas of coffee and freshly baked goods.

Give in to temptation and stop in at the much loved patisserie and bakery café Wickedly Devine.

Open weekdays from 5 am to 4 pm and Saturdays 6 am to 12.30 pm, you will find friendly and upbeat staff specialising in home-cooked comfort food. With favourites such as chocolate eclairs, vanilla slice, piping hot scones smothered in butter and dolloped in cream, plus slabs of lasagne and bakery classics like crispy golden pies and sausage rolls, this bakery is set to deliver.

Having wiped the drool from the kids’ faces, let Dad take the kids and their bubbachinos and cheeky sweets to Edis Park Playground while Mum browses the town's various shopping delights.

From Fab Flowers Florist and Garden Centre, Open House, and Love from Indie Clothing and Accessories to Kyabram’s Showcase Jewellers, shoppers will be sure to find something to fill their heart's desire.

While you are out and about, head to Burnt Butter Café in the Albion Arcade to grab the perfect lunch to take to Kyabram Fauna Park.

Burnt Butter stocks a range of homemade gourmet lunch options that change daily and include gourmet sandwiches, salads, quiches and pasta dishes.

The family is now all set to spend the rest of the day strolling through Kyabram Fauna Park and spotting its brand-new additions among the park's 600 animals which include koalas, dingoes, kangaroos, wombats, wallabies, echidnas, emus and flying foxes.

The park is currently asking visitors to help name their brand new male spot-tail quoll, and is always encouraging people to buy a packet of pellets for just $2 to get up close and hand feed the kangaroos and birds.

The dingo pups are also waiting to see you, and if you're game you can try to find one of world's most dangerous birds – the southern cassowary.

With a range of picnic areas, barbecue spots, a café, gift shop, wetlands and lakes, it is suggested you allow at least 90 minutes for a visit to Kyabram Fauna Park.

The park is adhering to government coronavirus regulations and has put a number of new systems in place to keep visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, however there is no need to book ahead.

Time flies when you are having fun and no doubt the kids will be beginning to tire by 4 pm; time to hit the road and head home after a great day out in Ky.

Who – Families

Where – Kyabram

How to get there – Car

Average cost – $125

*Costs based on family of four and includes price of fuel, morning tea, lunch and family pass to Kyabram Fauna Park ($55). Cost could be reduced by bringing your own food.