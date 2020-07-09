News

Wet weekend ahead

By Morgan Dyer

Rain is forecast for the Shepparton region this weekend.

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton residents should gear up for a weekend indoors, with a wet couple of days predicted.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast about 15 mm of rain on Friday while Saturday is expected to see up to 10 mm.

BOM duty forecaster Christie Johnson said the rain could be patchy.

“There will be unstable showers popping up throughout the day rather than specific rain bands coming across,” Ms Johnson said.

“Some rain gauges may get a lot but some down the road might get a different amount.

“There’s also a risk of thunderstorm (Friday) and Saturday.”

Showers are expected to clear late Sunday afternoon with light winds expected during the next three days.

Ms Johnson said a broad trough of low pressure moving over the region combined with an upper level trough were making weather conditions unstable and were the cause of the showers.

Drivers should be cautious on the roads on Friday morning with fog expected. Temperatures will reach 14°C on Friday and Saturday with a high of 13°C on Sunday.

Snow is expected to develop across the snowfields on Friday afternoon.

More local news

102 years young

New managing director at Goulburn Valley Water

Latest articles

National

States increase crackdown on Vic arrivals

The states have introduced strict border control regimes to stop Melbourne’s coronavirus outbreak spreading across Australia, with the PM urging patience.

AAP Newswire
National

Ruby Princess inquiry a ‘sham’, says union

The Ruby Princess inquiry has been labelled a “sham” by the International Transport Workers’ Federation, which claims it failed to look at relevant details.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania to reveal more border details

Tasmania’s state of emergency has been extended to August 31 amid Victoria’s COVID-19 lockdown, with more details on border controls expected on Friday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

New active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a new active case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed its the only active case in the region, as the state’s total rose by 108 – the second highest daily rise in Victoria since the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Cross border exemptions now available online

LOCAL residents wishing to cross the border from Victoria to NSW are now available online via the Service NSW website. The Public Health (COVID-19 NSW and Victorian Border) Order 2020 states that from 12.01am tomorrow (Wednesday 8 July 2020), no one...

Brayden May
News

Two men in custody over Shepparton house fire

Two men are in custody following a house fire in Olympic Ave, Shepparton, on Sunday morning.

Liz Mellino