Wet weekend ahead

Greater Shepparton residents should gear up for a weekend indoors, with a wet couple of days predicted.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast about 15 mm of rain on Friday while Saturday is expected to see up to 10 mm.

BOM duty forecaster Christie Johnson said the rain could be patchy.

“There will be unstable showers popping up throughout the day rather than specific rain bands coming across,” Ms Johnson said.

“Some rain gauges may get a lot but some down the road might get a different amount.

“There’s also a risk of thunderstorm (Friday) and Saturday.”

Showers are expected to clear late Sunday afternoon with light winds expected during the next three days.

Ms Johnson said a broad trough of low pressure moving over the region combined with an upper level trough were making weather conditions unstable and were the cause of the showers.

Drivers should be cautious on the roads on Friday morning with fog expected. Temperatures will reach 14°C on Friday and Saturday with a high of 13°C on Sunday.

Snow is expected to develop across the snowfields on Friday afternoon.

More local news

102 years young

New managing director at Goulburn Valley Water