News

New managing director at Goulburn Valley Water

By Morgan Dyer

Goulburn Valley Water has appointed Stephen Capewell as managing director.

1 of 1

After an extensive recruitment process, Goulburn Valley Water has appointed a new managing director.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the water industry, Stephen Capewell will take on the head role.

GVW board chair Mark Stone said he looked forward to Mr Capewell beginning his role on September 1.

“Stephen’s approach to customer engagement and servicing regional communities, together with his focus on innovation and commercial and risk management, were particular strengths identified by the board. We look forward to welcoming Stephen and his family to GVW and the region,” Mr Stone said.

Mr Capewell has a background in engineering, water cycle management, water operations and water treatment, infrastructure planning and asset management, field operations and maintenance, as well as staff culture and safety development. He also has extensive experience working with regional and indigenous communities and has led an operational division of more than 600 staff spread across regional Western Australia in his most recent role as executive manager with WA Water Corporation.

Mr Capewell’s appointment follows the retirement of long-standing managing director Peter Quinn, who leaves GVW at the end of August.

More local news

No-one wants to do the dirty work, as cleaning jobs go unfilled

New data reveals how many people are unemployed in region

Latest articles

Sport

Moama clubs set to be impacted by border closure

A home away from home remains a possibility for Moama’s sporting clubs in the coming weeks. The plans of Moama Football Netball Club and Moama-Echuca Border Raiders have been thrown into chaos following the closure of the border on Tuesday...

Brayden May
Sport

Deakin Reserve secures $500,000 funding for second netball court

Deakin Reserve is set for another netball court after securing a $500,000 grant from the Victorian Government. A second court is expected to be built in the north-east corner of the reserve behind Mercy Stadium in a huge boost for the sport in...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cloud over Suns’ competition

It was supposed to be game on for the Goulburn Valley Suns’ junior outfits at the weekend. However, no competitive football was played among the Suns’ youth ranks due to postponements implemented by Football Victoria, stemming from the...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

News

New active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a new active case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed its the only active case in the region, as the state’s total rose by 108 – the second highest daily rise in Victoria since the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Fatal car crash at Cobram

Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred in Cobram last night. Investigators believe a Ford sedan was travelling along the Murray Valley Hwy some time before 11pm. The driver lost control of the car which left the road and crashed...

Cobram Courier
News

Fatal Cobram collision victims identified

The two young men killed in a fatal collision in Cobram on Wednesday night have been named as Nicholas Gash and Samuel Tout. The two men were travelling in a Ford sedan along the Murray Valley Hwy sometime before 11pm when the vehicle they were in...

Liz Mellino