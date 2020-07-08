New managing director at Goulburn Valley Water

After an extensive recruitment process, Goulburn Valley Water has appointed a new managing director.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the water industry, Stephen Capewell will take on the head role.

GVW board chair Mark Stone said he looked forward to Mr Capewell beginning his role on September 1.

“Stephen’s approach to customer engagement and servicing regional communities, together with his focus on innovation and commercial and risk management, were particular strengths identified by the board. We look forward to welcoming Stephen and his family to GVW and the region,” Mr Stone said.

Mr Capewell has a background in engineering, water cycle management, water operations and water treatment, infrastructure planning and asset management, field operations and maintenance, as well as staff culture and safety development. He also has extensive experience working with regional and indigenous communities and has led an operational division of more than 600 staff spread across regional Western Australia in his most recent role as executive manager with WA Water Corporation.

Mr Capewell’s appointment follows the retirement of long-standing managing director Peter Quinn, who leaves GVW at the end of August.

More local news

No-one wants to do the dirty work, as cleaning jobs go unfilled

New data reveals how many people are unemployed in region