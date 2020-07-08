Rushworth’s Florence Clarke is 102 years young

Two poached eggs and a bowl of cereal in bed every morning is Florence Clarke's secret to living a long and happy life.

The Rushworth resident celebrated her 102nd birthday on Friday, July 3, and although her sight and hearing isn't what is used to be, her memory has not faltered.

Born in London, Florence migrated to Australia by boat in 1925 with her parents and six brothers, at just seven years old.

Her family settled in Melbourne, where she attended school.

After graduating and with a love for fashion, Florence completed a four-year millinery apprenticeship.

But sadly, soon after in 1944 her fiancé Leonard Pearce was killed in World War II.

“His bomber was shot out of the sky off the coast of Italy and he was the only one who didn’t survive,” Florence’s son Dale said.

With time, Florence — or Flossy as she is affectionately known — was able to heal. She later met Roy Clarke at a dance in St Kilda; they married in 1950 and had two children, Barry (dec) and Dale.

Flossy and Roy were happily married until Roy died 14 years ago, aged 90.

“The day I was married was my favourite moment in life,” Flossy said.

She said another memorable moment was when she featured as a model in Pix magazine.

“She was photographed in a bathing suit by a young chap and her mother ended up sending it in, and it was published,” Dale said.

But this is just one of the hundreds of moments in time Flossy recalls for her family (which includes two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren) with little effort.

“We tell her to keep talking because we need to hear all her stories,” Dale said.

They are the stories that Flossy now tells at Waranga Aged Care Hostel at Rushworth, where she moved a few years ago to be closer to family members.

As for celebrating her milestone birthday, Flossy decided to take things a little slower this year in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

“On my 100th birthday I got letters from the Queen and I was invited to a lovely morning tea at Government House where I sat at a table with Dame Quentin Bryce and her husband Bruce, who is a lovely man,” Flossy said.

“But this year I had a cake on Friday and everyone sang me Happy Birthday.

“And then on Saturday Dale took me out for lunch and I had my favourite … a fisherman’s basket.”

Dale said his mother was a positive person who took each day as it came, but she did have a goal in mind.

“Her sister-in-law Sylvia Rowswell made it to 108 and she always said she would like to beat her.”

More local news

Friendship blooms in dark times

No-one wants to do the dirty work, as cleaning jobs go unfilled