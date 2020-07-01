Mud is the best medicine

5370537724001

You've probably heard the old adage `happy as a pig in mud'; well, there were kids in mud at Nathalia and District Preschool last Thursday — and they were pretty happy about it too.

Using rainwater and soil donated from Nathalia Fertilises and Grain, the preschool celebrated International Mud Day as about 17 students pulled on their gumboots and wet weather gear and spent the morning rolling in the mud.