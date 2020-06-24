Schools to build environments of the future

Schools across Greater Shepparton are set to build environments of the future thanks to the Victorian Government's Greener Government School Buildings program.

The program will allow government schools to apply for grants to install solar panel systems.

State Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp announced the funding on Tuesday and said the scheme aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at schools and upgrade facilities to become more energy efficient and sustainable.

“I urge all government schools across Northern Victoria to apply for these solar panel grants,” Mr Gepp said.

“The long-term benefits of this program will mean a huge saving on energy costs, allowing schools to use those savings on other important activities or resources.”

The government said the panels were a strategic investment that would pay for themselves in years to come.

Last year, the government trialled the program across 42 schools, which reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than 1600 tonnes and saved schools more than $300 000 in electricity bills.

Schools can apply for a solar panel system at www.schoolbuildings.vic.gov.au, with applications closing on Friday, August 7.

