School recognised nationally for wellbeing program

Mooroopna Park Primary School principal Hayden Beaton received a surprising email last month.

The email notified the school that it had been selected as a finalist for best student wellbeing program at the Australian Education Awards.

The school is one of just nine across Australia in the running for the award and is competing with the likes of Melbourne Grammar School and Brighton Grammar School.

Mr Beaton said it was a “bit of an eye opener”, but put the nomination down to the school's holistic approach to learning.

“The wellbeing program is made up of our lunch program which feeds 150-plus kids every day, breakfast, lunch, morning and afternoon tea,” Mr Beaton said.

“We have a speech therapist working with kids and families each and every day.

“And on top of that we have a school chaplin, Koori education support worker, a pediatric clinic, vegetable garden, plus visiting school support people including psychologists and occupational therapists.”

Mr Beaton said since implementing the program more than 12 months ago, all aspects of learning had improved.

“We have had record attendance, student engagement and concentration is up and our school is growing,” Mr Beaton said.

“As our school grows, we are able to employee more staff and give the children more opportunities.

Mr Beaton said competing with some of the top schools across Australia for the award proved students at small regional schools were not missing out on modern educational opportunities.

“It's great recognition for what we are trying to achieve here,” Mr Beaton said.

“The lunch program is massive but that’s only a part of what we are doing.

“All schools are great schools and can offer fantastic services.”

The school's student wellbeing team will head to Sydney in October for the awards ceremony.

More local news

Australia Post set to inject funds into local community groups

Shepparton builders inundated with calls thanks to new government scheme