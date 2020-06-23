News

School recognised nationally for wellbeing program

By Morgan Dyer

Mooroopna Park Primary School students Tilly Rankins and Baltej Singh.

1 of 1

Mooroopna Park Primary School principal Hayden Beaton received a surprising email last month.

The email notified the school that it had been selected as a finalist for best student wellbeing program at the Australian Education Awards.

The school is one of just nine across Australia in the running for the award and is competing with the likes of Melbourne Grammar School and Brighton Grammar School.

Mr Beaton said it was a “bit of an eye opener”, but put the nomination down to the school's holistic approach to learning.

“The wellbeing program is made up of our lunch program which feeds 150-plus kids every day, breakfast, lunch, morning and afternoon tea,” Mr Beaton said.

“We have a speech therapist working with kids and families each and every day.

“And on top of that we have a school chaplin, Koori education support worker, a pediatric clinic, vegetable garden, plus visiting school support people including psychologists and occupational therapists.”

Mr Beaton said since implementing the program more than 12 months ago, all aspects of learning had improved.

“We have had record attendance, student engagement and concentration is up and our school is growing,” Mr Beaton said.

“As our school grows, we are able to employee more staff and give the children more opportunities.

Mr Beaton said competing with some of the top schools across Australia for the award proved students at small regional schools were not missing out on modern educational opportunities.

“It's great recognition for what we are trying to achieve here,” Mr Beaton said.

“The lunch program is massive but that’s only a part of what we are doing.

“All schools are great schools and can offer fantastic services.”

The school's student wellbeing team will head to Sydney in October for the awards ceremony.

More local news 

Australia Post set to inject funds into local community groups

Shepparton builders inundated with calls thanks to new government scheme

Latest articles

Finance

Woodside eyes Chevron LNG stake sale

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman says price would be the main factor in determining whether the company bids for the stake in Chevron’s North West Shelf project.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Bottle shop spending up 42pct: CBA

Australians spent 19 per cent more on alcohol last week than they did a year ago, with bottle shop spend up 42 per cent, Commonwealth Bank data reveals.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Singapore’s ARA in Cromwell takeover bid

Singapore-based ARA Asset Management is seeking to raise its stake to a majority in Cromwell Property Group.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton police seize $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Shepparton police have seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco following a number of search warrants executed around town.

Shepparton News
News

Two TattsLotto winners in Shepparton area

There are two Greater Shepparton people who will always remember 2020 for the year that changed their lives, after both had the TattsLotto division one winning numbers on Saturday night.

James Bennett
News

Shepparton businesses devastated with new COVID-19 restrictions

Shepparton businesses have suffered a huge blow following the extension of restrictions, announced on Saturday, aimed at preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

Liz Mellino