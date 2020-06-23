Australia Post set to inject funds into local community groups

Greater Shepparton not-for-profit community groups are being encouraged to apply for funding worth up to $10 000.

The 2020 Australia Post Community Grant program is now open and will this year focus on mental health with an emphasis on supporting projects that help improve connection and mental wellbeing in local communities.

Australia Post head of community Nicky Tracey said it was a challenging period for the not-for-profit sector, and while communities continued to show their resilience, the mental wellbeing of many Australians had been impacted due to bushfires, floods or the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being part of a community and feeling a sense of belonging has become more important than ever before,” Ms Tracey said.

“We know that when people in communities connect, they naturally feel better — which will often improve mental health — which is why we want to support the organisations that are helping make this happen.”

Last year, 75 not-for-profit community organisations shared in nearly $500 000 worth of funding.

The program aims to help strengthen the support network and relationships between individuals and their community, which Australia Post said was needed now more than ever.

Eligible community organisations can apply for the grants by Friday, July 17 via www.auspost.com.au/grants