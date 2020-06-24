News

Hundreds of jobs could be saved at La Trobe University

By Morgan Dyer

1 of 1

A number of jobs could be saved at Shepparton’s La Trobe University campus after the majority of staff agreed to a variation in the La Trobe Collective Agreement.

The university announced yesterday that 66 per cent of staff across the board voted ‘yes’ to the variation, with temporary key measures including a 10 per cent pay cut (first $30000 excluded), no increments paid until 2022 and pay uplift delayed to 2022 for promotions.

The vote was held because the university expects to lose more than $250million in the next two years as a result of COVID-19.

La Trobe vice-chancellor Professor John Dewar said he recognised this would have been a tough decision for staff to make.

‘‘I am grateful that the variation has been supported by the majority of the staff who voted, who have now collectively moved to protect the financial equivalent of around 225 jobs by taking a pay cut,’’ Prof Dewar said

The changes in accordance with the Australian University Job Protection Framework comes after staff across all campuses were asked to express their interest in voluntary redundancies earlier in May and the university cut a number of casual roles.

Prof Dewar said minimising the scale and impact of any additional involuntary redundancies would be his highest priority over the coming months.

‘‘We will now focus on the process of resetting the strategy for the university, given the changed international, national and local environments,’’ he said. ‘‘It is critical that we differentiate La Trobe in the sector by playing to our strengths.

‘‘As we redefine our strategy, we will continue to be guided by our primary mission — to deliver education that puts students first and research that has impact and makes a difference in the world.’’

The National Tertiary Education Union helped develop the variation, which is expected to save the university about $16million in 2020 and $32million in 2021.

The La Trobe campus in Shepparton employs 35 staff and has 417 students enrolled.

More local news 

La Trobe University denies it’s going broke

Drum shuts down Sheed’s calls to include universities in the JobKeeper payments

Latest articles

Finance

Woodside eyes Chevron LNG stake sale

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman says price would be the main factor in determining whether the company bids for the stake in Chevron’s North West Shelf project.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Bottle shop spending up 42pct: CBA

Australians spent 19 per cent more on alcohol last week than they did a year ago, with bottle shop spend up 42 per cent, Commonwealth Bank data reveals.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Singapore’s ARA in Cromwell takeover bid

Singapore-based ARA Asset Management is seeking to raise its stake to a majority in Cromwell Property Group.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton police seize $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Shepparton police have seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco following a number of search warrants executed around town.

Shepparton News
News

Two TattsLotto winners in Shepparton area

There are two Greater Shepparton people who will always remember 2020 for the year that changed their lives, after both had the TattsLotto division one winning numbers on Saturday night.

James Bennett
News

Shepparton businesses devastated with new COVID-19 restrictions

Shepparton businesses have suffered a huge blow following the extension of restrictions, announced on Saturday, aimed at preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

Liz Mellino