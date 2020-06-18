News

Getting the ball rolling at local sports clubs

By Morgan Dyer

Shepparton Golf Bowls Club has received a cash boost from the state government. Pictured is Greg Shilling.

The Victorian Government has injected $9000 into sporting clubs across the Greater Shepparton region in a bid to get the ball rolling post COVID-19.

Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp announced the further nine clubs which would receive a grant of $1000 on Wednesday as part of the Community Sport Sector COVID-19 Survival Package.

Dookie Bowls Club, Nathalia Bowling Club, Shepparton & Youth Club United Cricket Club, Shepparton Football Netball Club, Shepparton Golf Bowls Club and Shepparton Runners Club were among the nine recipients.

Mr Gepp said he was pleased to see local clubs receive support to help pay their bills and make the return to play a little bit easier.

“We know that sport and recreation play a big part in our physical and mental wellbeing, that is why the Andrews Government is supporting our local sporting and recreation clubs — to help bounce back from coronavirus restrictions and return to play as soon as possible,” Mr Gepp said.

“Whilst a thousand dollars might not seem like much money; but for a small, volunteer run club in the country — this is a lifeline and could mean the difference between starting back up sooner – than later,” he said.

A further 20 clubs received money as part of the grant program last month with Mr Gepp encouraging other local sports and recreation clubs to apply.

With more than three million Victorians involved in community sport and recreation, the grants aim to help support communities during these challenging times.

The deadline for applications has been extended until Monday, June 30, or until the funding allocation is exhausted.

For further information and details on how to apply, visit sport.vic.gov.au/grants-and-funding/our-grants/community-sport-sector-coronavirus-covid-19-short-term-survival-package

