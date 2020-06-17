News

Shepparton school receives international award for design

By Morgan Dyer

St Anne's College principal Sue Carroll with Moretto Building project manager Lachy Cale.

Kialla’s St Anne's College has won an international award for excellence in educational facility design.

The school, which opened its doors in 2019, received a commendation in the 2020 Learning Environments Australasia Awards for Excellence in Educational Facility Design.

The project, designed by Beechworth firm No. 42 Architects, provides multi-layered learning environments, which provides flexibility for learning.

School principal Susan Carroll said the award reinforced that the design was delivering in the way the school intended to teach students.

“The design is about flexible spaces — so what you find when you move through the building is there is space for different types of opportunities for learning to occur,” Mrs Carroll said.

“Whether it is spaces to spread out, spaces to gather, there is flexibility for the purpose of learning of the moment and the building responds to that,” she said.

The school's design took out the Victorian chapter of the awards early in the year.

An awards spokesperson said the design was creative and clever, and created a highly imaginative learning environment that was excellent value for money.

“The planning process details the comprehensive journey between architect and client, where the needs of the student create the blueprint for design,” the spokesperson said.

Ms Carroll said the school appointed the same architect for stage two of the college, which is expected to be complete in January next year.

Shepparton's Moretto Building was appointed tender for the build and began the stage two works in March.

