State schools get cash injection

State schools get cash injectionBy Morgan Dyer
Twenty million dollars is up for grabs from the Victorian government for state schools to modernise and improve learning spaces.
State Member for Northern Victorian Mark Gepp announced the cash injection last week as part of the Minor Capital Works Fund.
Eligible projects include upgrades to classrooms, sports ovals and toilets as well as the installation of new playground equipment, bike sheds, fencing, basketball and netball rings, and football or soccer goal posts.
Mr Gepp encouraged all government schools across the region needing minor upgrades to apply for the funding.
“We’re continuing to invest record funding in education to ensure that all Victorians, regardless of their background or circumstances, can get a world-class education,” Mr Gepp said.
The fund is part of the more than $1.18 billion recently announced by the state government for the education infrastructure construction blitz that is aimed to create thousands of jobs across the state and kickstart Victoria’s economy.
