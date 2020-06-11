Are you a woman thinking of running for council?

Women in the Goulburn Valley are being encouraged to run for local council.

Greater Shepparton City Council has partnered with the Victorian Government to bring a free Candidate Development Workshop focused at women to Shepparton.

The workshop is part of the Local Women Leading Change drive and will provide women with strategies and key skills needed for managing a campaign.

Participants will learn how to form policy platforms, connect with the community and how to convince voters.

Mayor Seema Abdullah said council hoped to see a high number of female councillors in the future.

“By being a councillor, you can help bridge the gap between council and the community, and aim for a trust-based relationship,” Cr Abdullah said.

“You can promote a culture of mutual respect, honesty and positivity and be role models for aspiring women and diversity in community leadership roles.”

The campaign aims to recognise the important role women play in their communities.

Cr Abdullah encouraged women interested in learning more about running for council to attend the event.

“We believe Greater Shepparton women can use their connections in our community, their skills and their knowledge of our region to be great local councillors,” she said.

There are currently four women on council but chief executive Peter Harriott said there should be more.

“Women make up 51 per cent of Victoria’s population — and they should make up more than 38 per cent of local government councillors in Victoria,” he said.

“It is critical that we continue to encourage local women from a diversity of backgrounds, experiences and abilities to run for local government.”

Due to the evolving COVID-19 restrictions it is not clear how the session will be delivered.

The session will be held on Thursday, August 27 from 5.30 pm and registrations must be made by Friday, August 14.

For more information or to register visit //bit.ly/3dVy4Z4

More local news

Margaret Stothart - a pioneer of St Georges Road Primary School

Relief and excitement as school finally returns