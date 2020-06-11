Margaret Stothart - a pioneer of St Georges Road Primary School

At 70 years of age Margaret Stothart has spent more than half her life at her primary school.

Having been a prep at St Georges Road Primary School in 1955, Ms Stothart sent her four children to the school in 1975 and began working for the school in 1982.

“Many people have that fond spot for their primary school, especially when they get older … but it’s funny, I don’t have that because I never left,” Ms Stothart said.

“People come and go all the time, but it’s so special that the school’s positive, community-driven vibe continues to stay the same.”

Her career with St Georges Road began when Ms Stothart purchased her family home just a block away from her beloved primary school.

“It was such a beautiful community to be a part of and still is, but when my kids attended, everyone was the original owners of the houses,” she said.

“The kids used to walk from home to school, and everyone knew everyone.”

Ms Stothart said she was always helping out at St Georges Road, until the school needed more than her generous volunteer work.

“Parents were always helping out back then, whether it was listening to children read or the mothers’ club — the school always needed helpers,” she said.

“But one day the school principal approached me asking if I would like to work at the school and teach children to skip.

“They had some grant money and it wasn’t with ropes or anything, it was just skipping.

“They must have thought the children needed some extra form of physical movement or something.”

What was supposed to be a three-month stint morphed into a career of 38 years and counting.

“After the grant ran out, the principal said he thought certain kids would benefit from an outdoor education, so I started up horticulture lessons,” Ms Stothart said.

“But, you know, jobs merge when needs come.

“So, then I started working in the classroom with students who needed a bit of extra help.”

However, for the past 10 years Ms Stothart has been known as the school's lovable library lady.

She said the rewarding job allowed her to see children develop a love of reading and blossom into avid readers.

“We run a beautiful literacy program that allows kids to have least seven books in their book box at all times,” Ms Stothart said.

“We have technology and things, but the library is one of the students’ favourite rooms in the school.

“Quite often the children will come to me asking for a book they saw one of their friends reading,” she said.

Ms Stothart is considered a pioneer of the school, having founded a number of vital projects — including the school's much-loved kitchen garden.

“Twenty years ago we started up a school kitchen garden,” Ms Stothart said.

“We sold icy-poles and had a little shop in the staff room and the profit we made went into developing the garden.

“We were able to plant fruit trees, buy chickens, have all sorts of lovely things for the children.

“I have been very fortunate people have come on board with me and supported my ideas.”

Ms Stothart continues to work five days a week, and has no plans to slow down just yet.

“There’s only one reason you stay in the job you're in: because you enjoy the people, the kids and the place,” she said.

“I never get up thinking I don’t want to go to work.

“I feel sorry for people who don’t like their job because it’s a big part of your life.

“I will just play it by ear — I'll know when it will be time to go.”