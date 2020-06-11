News

Paramedics allegedly assaulted in Shepparton

By Morgan Dyer

A man has been arrested after an alleged assault on paramedics.

A 47-year-old Shepparton man has been arrested after he allegedly became aggressive towards paramedics.

The ambulance officers attended a residential address about 4 am yesterday when it is alleged the male occupant became aggressive towards them.

The paramedics called for police assistance, and the man was arrested and taken to hospital.

Ambulance Victoria executive director of clinical operations Mick Stephenson said violence against healthcare workers would not be tolerated, and called on the community to end such behaviour.

“Violence against any frontline healthcare worker is unacceptable,’’ he said.

“Our paramedics treat some of the state’s sickest patients and have the right to feel safe when they come to work, not to become patients themselves.

“We ask the community to stand united with us to call out inappropriate, aggressive and violent behaviour against frontline healthcare workers, who do an exceptional job and deserve the utmost respect.’’

Police continue to investigate the incident.

