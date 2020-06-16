Shepparton students honoured for their VCE efforts

Long hours of study have paid off for four dedicated Shepparton students.

Goulburn Valley Grammar School students Meg Eishold, Farhan Islam and Eliza York, and Notre Dame College student Alice Monteleone, have been recognised as some of the state's best performing students in the 2019 Victorian Certificate of Education.

State Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp congratulated the students for their outstanding efforts.

“Their success is a credit to not only their hard work and abilities but also to the support of family, friends and our school community,” Mr Gepp said.

Mathematical Methods, Industry and Enterprise and Italian were the subjects the students received the awards in.

Goulburn Valley Grammar School principal Mark Torriero said his students’ achievements reflected the school’s dedication to learning.

“We congratulate each of these students on their dedication to learning and the organisation and discipline they demonstrated throughout their studies,” Mr Torriero said.

“They have seized the opportunities presented and made the very most of them.”

Mr Torriero also congratulated his school's teachers.

“These exceptional achievements also reflect the outstanding quality of teaching provided by our staff.

“I congratulate teachers Mrs Cheryl Garratt, Mrs Judy Grace and Mr Gary Warner.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Department of Education has postponed the official award ceremony until further notice.

