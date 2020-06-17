Tatura News

Tatura is booming

By Jessica Ball

Tatura's Mes Amours has recently moved to a new location. Owner Kristy Richardson and children Charlie, 1, and Amelie Richardson, 4, are enjoying the new shop at Gatehouse Apartments.

There is something in the water in Tatura.

Despite COVID-19 grinding much of the world to a halt, the town is booming.

The library is nearing completion, a new supermarket is almost ready to open its doors and a mural has been commissioned for the water tower.

While it is not exactly business as usual, there are plenty of new signs: ‘now open’, ‘coming soon’, ‘new location'.

Plus, with plans to reduce the town's emissions to zero by 2030, the future is looking bright.

With community organisations and local businesses banding together, Tatura is not only in good hands, it is thriving.

Keep an eye on sheppnews.com.au for stories covering all the exciting things happening in the town including the latest community, business and real estate news.

If you know of any potential Tatura-related stories, get in touch at [email protected]

