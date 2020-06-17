Tatura is booming

There is something in the water in Tatura.

Despite COVID-19 grinding much of the world to a halt, the town is booming.

The library is nearing completion, a new supermarket is almost ready to open its doors and a mural has been commissioned for the water tower.

While it is not exactly business as usual, there are plenty of new signs: ‘now open’, ‘coming soon’, ‘new location'.

Plus, with plans to reduce the town's emissions to zero by 2030, the future is looking bright.

With community organisations and local businesses banding together, Tatura is not only in good hands, it is thriving.

