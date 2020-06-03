First funding in 25 years requested for Cussen Park rotunda in Tatura

Tatura's Cussen Park advisory committee is calling on the Greater Shepparton City Council to fund a rotunda rebuild after having not received any capital funding since it was built 25 years ago.

In a submission to council's Tuesday meeting, Cussen Park Management Advisory Committee member Yvette Williams said the rotunda was an iconic part of the park and used by a large number of community groups.

“A key part of the rotunda is a retaining wall on the western side,” she said.

“The wall provides both amenity and aesthetics to park users, providing a barrier for traffic noises from the adjacent busy Undera Rd, and shelters people from prevailing winds while providing privacy from passing traffic.”

“The wall was constructed 25 years ago but due to natural processes the wall has deteriorated and was recently classified as failed, and requires replacement or for it to be knocked down.”

Ms Williams said $12 000 would be required, and requested the funds be made available to CPMAC in council's upcoming budget.

“We note Cussen Park has not received any capital funding since it was established 25 years ago,” she said.

“It [the rotunda] is used by GV Connect, mothers’ groups, fitness groups, family gatherings and passing travellers.

“We believe the facility infrastructure should be maintained to retain its usability and for it to continue to provide an excellent outdoor facility for the community.”

Greater Shepparton City Council’s 2020/2021 draft budget was open for public submissions from May 1 to May 29.



Council will formally consider all received submissions at the council meeting on Tuesday, June 16, and adopt the 2020/2021 budget.