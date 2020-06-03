News

First funding in 25 years requested for Cussen Park rotunda in Tatura

By Spencer Fowler Steen

A community hub: Cussen Park Management Advisory Committee is calling for the Greater Shepparton City Council to fund a rotunda rebuild after not receiving any funds for 25 years.

1 of 2

A community hub: Cussen Park Management Advisory Committee is calling for the Greater Shepparton City Council to fund a rotunda rebuild after not receiving any funds for 25 years.

2 of 2

Tatura's Cussen Park advisory committee is calling on the Greater Shepparton City Council to fund a rotunda rebuild after having not received any capital funding since it was built 25 years ago.

In a submission to council's Tuesday meeting, Cussen Park Management Advisory Committee member Yvette Williams said the rotunda was an iconic part of the park and used by a large number of community groups.

“A key part of the rotunda is a retaining wall on the western side,” she said.

“The wall provides both amenity and aesthetics to park users, providing a barrier for traffic noises from the adjacent busy Undera Rd, and shelters people from prevailing winds while providing privacy from passing traffic.”

“The wall was constructed 25 years ago but due to natural processes the wall has deteriorated and was recently classified as failed, and requires replacement or for it to be knocked down.”

Ms Williams said $12 000 would be required, and requested the funds be made available to CPMAC in council's upcoming budget.

“We note Cussen Park has not received any capital funding since it was established 25 years ago,” she said.

“It [the rotunda] is used by GV Connect, mothers’ groups, fitness groups, family gatherings and passing travellers.

“We believe the facility infrastructure should be maintained to retain its usability and for it to continue to provide an excellent outdoor facility for the community.”

Greater Shepparton City Council’s 2020/2021 draft budget was open for public submissions from May 1 to May 29.

Council will formally consider all received submissions at the council meeting on Tuesday, June 16, and adopt the 2020/2021 budget.

Latest articles

AFL

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club’s non-contact training session.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawks raring to go for rare Geelong trip

Hawthorn haven’t played Geelong at GMHBA Stadium since 2006 and captain Ben Stratton says the Hawks are prepared for the challenge.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions ruck Martin’s lucky AFL break

Brisbane ruckman Stef Martin was facing 10 games on the AFL sidelines thanks to a round-one injury, but now he is set to run out for round two next week.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Teenager bailed following alleged dangerous driving pursuit through Shepparton

A teenager has been bailed despite a magistrate describing his behavior, which included being involved in an alleged police pursuit through Shepparton, as “outrageous” and “unbelievably dangerous”.

Liz Mellino
News

Which cafes, restaurants and pubs are reopening for dine-in?

Get ready for a night out, because cafes, restaurants and pubs across the region are able to reopen for seated customers from Monday.

Madi Chwasta
News

Lutfiyes installs security cameras after back of restaurant “trashed” repeatedly

A restaurant supporting struggling locals through COVID-19 has been forced to install security cameras after it was repeatedly trashed. In addition to giving out free meals to residents doing it tough, Lutfiyes Shish Kebab has recently installed...

Charmayne Allison