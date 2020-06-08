John “Jack” Muir recognised for his lifelong service through OAM honour

Tatura’s John `Jack’ Muir was so excited about being nominated for an OAM that he couldn't help but tell everyone.

“You’re supposed to keep it a secret,” daughter Merrilyn Muto said.

“But he used to go every day down to the coffee shop and he told them all there.”

So you can only imagine how Mr Muir would have felt when he found out he'd received the award.

But sadly, he didn't live to see the day.

Mr Muir died on May 20, aged 94, leaving a legacy of lifelong civil, military and community service.

He was a charter member of the Tatura Lions, and gave 66 years to Freemasons Victoria through the Tatura Rodney Lodge, and when it closed, the Kyabram Lodge.

He was a member of the Tatura RSL, and a lifelong member of the Tatura and Shepparton Racing Club.

Earlier, he was a member of the Australian Labor Party, and Tatura Apex.

And to top it off, he loved restoring old engines at the Kyabram Vintage Engine and Machinery Restoration Group, and did so for 30 years.

“Everybody loved him,” Ms Muto said.

“If he wasn’t at the Lions, he was at the Lodge, if it wasn’t at the Lodge, it was the Engine Club.”

The community he called home wasn't home from the start.

Mr Muir was born in Moonee Ponds, Melbourne, moved to West Gippsland for work, and then to Tatura.

He wanted to join the army in World War II, but wasn't able to do so because his mechanic skills were deemed necessary to keep Melbourne trams operating.

After the war, he obtained work with the Forests Commission, and then joined the State Rivers and Water Supply Commission of Victoria.

OAM to add to the list: Jack Muir receiving Tatura's Senior Citizen of the Year earlier this year.

But he did end up serving — in 1954 Mr Muir joined 105 Construction Squadron of 22 Construction Regiment, Royal Australian Engineers, of the Citizens Military Force.

Soldiers in this unit were primarily recruited from the water commission to provide the army with a ready-made force skilled in engineering, and Mr Muir served until 1972.

As part of his military service, he went to Papua New Guinea for a three-week exercise, and worked in Ethiopia for a year with the water commission.

But most of his life was spent serving the community in Tatura.

Tatura Lions president Glenda McLeod said Mr Muir was a dedicated member.

“Jack was always there to help when needed — to cook a barbecue, or to lend a hand,” she said.

Kyabram Masonic Lodge ceremonies assistant director Andrew Morom was a fellow lodge member and close friend of Mr Muir, and remembered him for his "good vernacular" and loyal friendship.

“When I first came to Tatura about 25 years ago and joined the Masonic Lodge, Jack was one of the people who befriended and mentored me,” he said.

“He taught me an awful lot about the organisation and helped me with my progress in the organisation.”

And while Mr Muir slowed down in his later years, he was awarded Tatura's Senior Citizen of the Year on Australia Day, and was an active member of the Tatura Lions until his death.

Ms Muto said she was sad her father wasn't around to receive the OAM, because he would have just loved it.

Despite that, she was glad he was recognised for his commitment to his community.

“He just liked helping other people, he was really good at that,” Ms Muto said.

“Besides the social part of everything, he just liked to serve.”