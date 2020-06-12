News

Help save three lives this week

By Morgan Dyer

Travis Kreeck celebrating his 200th donation with Shepparton Donor Centre manager Michelle Hamilton and Marg Jones.

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton residents are being asked to roll up their sleeves and give blood as part of National Blood Donor Week.

The week, which runs from the Sunday, June 14 to Saturday, June 20, pays tribute to generous donors and urges other people to join in on the life-saving work.

Shepparton local and regular blood donor Travis Kreeck has made more than 200 donations and is calling on others to become donors.

“It’s an easy way for me to make a contribution to other people … and it’s my way of doing my little bit,” he said.

“If you can, please do, because you never know when you need to make a withdrawal.

“I know some of my friends have needed blood in recent times.”

Over the past 12 months Shepparton residents combined to give blood more than 9300 times, which helped save the lives of some of our country’s most vulnerable patients.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood spokesperson Shae Burns said Australians had faced unparalleled challenges such as the summer bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic, but the generosity of donors had stayed consistent.

“Whether it be rescheduling a donation, adjusting to new processes in our centres, or even changing donation type, our donors have continued to support us, support patients across the country, and we cannot thank them enough,” Ms Burns said.

Donating blood takes just one hour and every donation helps save up to three lives.

To book a donation call 12 14 95 or visit lifeblood.com.au

