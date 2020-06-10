Debate rages over tech school

Establishing a tech school in Greater Shepparton has sparked a war of words between Victorian Education Minister James Merlino and state Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell.

In parliament last week, Ms Lovell reiterated state Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed's calls for the government to deliver a state-of-the-art tech school as part of the Shepparton education plan.

“The inclusion of a tech school was one of the key findings of the community consultation, and together with the new facilities and greater subject choice it was the number one theme amongst comments in response to questions about the perceived benefits of the one school campus,” Ms Lovell told parliament.

“The students and families of Greater Shepparton were promised that our students would have the very best facilities at this new school and that a tech school would be part of the broader education plan and opportunities in Greater Shepparton.”

Ms Lovell said the school would offer innovative, problem-based education programs to give students practical experience, with access to the latest technology and equipment.

“A tech school is also the centerpiece of partnerships with local TAFEs, universities and local government that deliver critical employment skills to local students,” she said.

However, Mr Merlino said Ms Lovell's calls were just about trying to score political points.

“Wendy Lovell and the Liberals have opposed a world-class secondary school for Shepparton every step of the way — while they can try and score political points on this groundbreaking project, we are getting on with the job and delivering for local students and families,” he said.

Mr Merlino said the Greater Shepparton Secondary College plans already included an Enterprise and Innovation Centre, which would feature hands-on, high-technology design, fabrication and prototyping spaces. These would complement traditional hands-on trades, with specialist facilities for woodwork, metals and electronics, which would equip students with new opportunities and skills, geared for local jobs and further training opportunities.

“The state-of-the-art Enterprise and Innovation Centre ... will give senior students access to a broad range of subjects and career pathways in three specialist precincts — technology, performing and fine arts, and sciences,” Mr Merlino said.

“Construction of the new secondary school has commenced and will include contemporary new facilities, which also include a library, outdoor learning spaces, Victorian Certificate of Education study spaces and sporting and recreational facilities.”

Last September, Ms Sheed made a similar request in parliament and said Greater Shepparton was the obvious next region to receive a tech school.

“The 10 tech schools that have already been opened include locations in Ballarat, Geelong, Gippsland and Bendigo,” she said.

“One of the outstanding benefits of having a tech school is that once established it will be available to all schools in the region, whether they be primary, secondary, state, Catholic or grammar schools.

“Students in all schools receive the option to be exposed to these high-tech educational opportunities.

“In our region, La Trobe University, the University of Melbourne and GOTAFE are ideally placed to partner with such a tech school."

The government said no decision had been made regarding the potential expansion of the tech school model to new locations, and any decision would be subject to future budget considerations.