GV Connect ‘hopes’ to reach fundraising goal in light of COVID-19

Connect GV’s long-awaited dream is finally becoming a reality, with the build for its new day services facility well under way.

People passing by on Shepparton’s Bowenhall St cannot miss the massive framework being built by the team at Moretto Building.

Chief executive Carolynne Frost said Connect GV had been “so lucky” the pandemic had not slowed down the disability provider's new facility.

“We were a bit concerned that the virus could slow down building works — but it definitely hasn’t,” Ms Frost said.

“The slab is down, the framework is up, there will be some timber framing going up and the roof will start going up at the end of June.

“So, it is on track for us to move in by hopefully March next year.”

Although the build is on track, Connects GV's fundraising campaign to fit out the state-of-the-art facility with specialised equipment has been hindered by the virus.

The Connect GV board hoped to raise $100 000 to fill the facility with world-class technology to help transform the skills and ultimately lives of its clients.

“Unfortunately, this year’s major fundraising dinner to be held at the Goorambat silos had to be cancelled,” Ms Frost said.

“But our goal is to try and stay on course with our fundraising and hope to do this through our ‘Building Our Future’ campaign.”

The campaign will see Connect GV invite the Greater Shepparton community to become a part of the build by purchasing a name-engraved paver.

The pavers start from $100 and will be laid in a welcoming communal area within the new facility.

“We really want to invite our community members in and for them to be a part of this soon to be wonderful new space,” she said.

Ms Frost said the money raised would allow Connect GV to maximise the potential of the new facility.

“We want it to be more than just the building,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic new building, but we also want the equipment we have in there to enable our staff to provide state-of-the-art programs within the facility.

“The bricks and mortar component is vital and on top of this there is also the opportunity to change it up and review the programs that we deliver.

“And to do this, that means equipment and technology.”

GV Connect is also selling coffee mugs as part of the fundraising campaign.

To find out more or to buy a mug or paver, phone Connect GV on 5821 2466 or visit the administration office at 71b Wyndham St, Shepparton.