Can we go thrift shopping?

Greater Shepparton treasure hunters are back in luck as opportunity shops across the region begin to reopen.

With lots of people cleaning, sorting and restocking their cupboards and wardrobes during the COVID-19 pandemic, op shops are expected to be filled with great finds.

Mooroopna’s Salvation Army Thrift Shop reopened on Tuesday and has already had an influx of customers and donations.

“Our volunteers are gearing up for loads of donations,” Shepparton Salvation Army Captain Karyn Wishart said.

“We are wiping, cleaning and sanitising the store regularly and we are asking customers to sanitise their hands when they enter our store as well.”

In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, volunteers will leave donations from the public sit for 72 hours before putting them on the shelves.

“That is the scientific time we have been told that COVID-19 sits on a surface,” Ms Wishart said.

“We want customers to understand we have a safe environment for them to come into and also we want to create a safe environment for our volunteers who are doing all the hard work.

“Many are elderly so they are in the vulnerable category, so we are slowly reintroducing them but we are also on the hunt for some new volunteers,” she said.

Ms Wishart said the money raised from people's purchases went directly back into the community.

“It will help young mums, disadvantage families, homeless people and a range of other people in need of a hand up,” she said.

Ms Wishart teased bargain hunters by saying the store had an array of interesting jewellery and music records in stock ready for people to turn into treasured pieces.

The shop is open and accepting donations on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 3 pm.

Other charity stores across the region are in a similar situation and have reopened with reduced hours.

Shepparton’s Vinnies will open from 10 am to 5 pm Monday to Sunday but is only accepting donations Monday through to Friday from 9 am to 11 am.

Shepparton’s Hospice Opportunity Shop will open Monday to Friday from 10 am until 2.30 pm.

Shepparton’s Salvation Army op shop located on St Georges Rd will trade Monday to Thursday from 10 am to 3 pm.

Hours may differ on public holidays.