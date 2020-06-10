Victorian Government called on to save Murchison Neighbourhood House

State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan said it would be “mean-spirited” if the Victorian Government did not help save the Murchison Neighbourhood House.

The comment came as Murchison Community Action Group made a last-minute plea for public donations to help the House buy the facility it is currently in, after it was caught up in a larger liquidation of assets of Murchison Community Care.

Expressions of interest for the purchase of the facility close on Friday, and with limited funds the House’s committee is unable to make an offer.

Ms Ryan said she had approached the government on several occasions to back the purchase of the facility.

“I have approached the Andrews Government on multiple occasions now to ask them to help the community save the Neighbourhood House, but they have so far refused to acknowledge any responsibility,” she said.

Ms Ryan said the services provided by the House were vital to the community, particularly in the wake of the stress people had been placed under as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

“It would be mean-spirited of the Andrews Government to refuse the relatively small amount of money to buy the Neighbourhood House at a time when they have just borrowed an eye-watering $24.5 billion,” she said.

However, Disability, Ageing and Carers Minister Luke Donnellan said the government continued to support the Neighbourhood Houses.

“I want to reassure the community that we are working with council and all parties to ensure Murchison Neighbourhood House can continue to support the local community,” Mr Donnellan said.

The Neighbourhood House has been a vital community hub, providing programs and services for the Murchison community for the past 22 years, and includes a community meals program, maternal and child services, a hairdresser, opportunity shop, internet café and men’s shed.

Murchison Neighbourhood House manager Jenny Lister said the House would know its location's fate after nine long months this Friday.

“We will be pursuing every option we have until 4 pm Friday and will remain positive,” Ms Lister said.

“We have given it the best shot we possibly can.

“All the levels of government have been supportive and working with us to resolve this issue.

“It really has been a community effort to retain these services and it's important the community can retain the service it has and has become dependent on for the past 22 years.”

● For more information or to donate, phone Neighbourhood House co-ordinator Jenny Lister on 0458 110 483 or visit the GoFundMe page at bit.ly/3dJVpwq