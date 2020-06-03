News

Local frontline organisations receive hand sanitiser donation

By Charmayne Allison

Shepparton Foodshare operations manager Grace Grieve with Greater Shepparton Foundation chief executive Cheryl Hammer.

The hands of those supporting locals in need will be kept clean thanks to a donation of 60 litres of hospital grade hand sanitiser to Shepparton's frontline organisations.

The Greater Shepparton Foundation recently received the donation from the Hand Sanitiser Australia Project, a newly formed partnership focused on urgently manufacturing and providing medical grade sanitiser to regional areas.

The sanitiser will go straight to the staff and volunteers of local agencies and groups assisting the most vulnerable in our community.

To date, GSF has distributed it to Shepparton Foodshare, Shepparton Family and Financial Services, Life Op Shop in Mooroopna, GV Pregnancy and Family Support and the Youth Haven and Family Haven run by Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project.

“Many organisations we are working with are finding it difficult to access a good-quality product, or it is just too expensive,” GSF chief executive Cheryl Hammer said.

“GSF wanted to make sure essential service workers in agencies working directly with clients were protected.

“We appreciate the work these staff members and volunteers are doing, and we agree with the people at Hand Sanitiser Australia Project, that this is a very effective way of making sure we are all protected and safe from spreading the virus.”

Shepparton Foodshare operations manager Grace Grieve said quality hand sanitiser, when it could be found, was pricey.

“Foodshare is extremely grateful for this donation, as accessing good hand sanitiser has been very time consuming, and we are not always confident it is one that will properly protect us,” she said.

“The products have been very expensive as well, so the donation from Greater Shepparton Foundation is a huge help.”

The Hand Sanitiser Australia Project is actively lobbying state and federal governments for assistance to provide a reliable supply of sanitizer to rural regions such as Greater Shepparton.

