Fryers Street Food Store raises more than $1000 for local veterans

They're crunchy, sweet — and, for local veterans, a bit of a lifesaver.

This year, funds raised from more than 400 Anzac biscuits sold at Shepparton's Fryers Street Food Store on Anzac Day went straight to the Shepparton RSL.

The local store also donated $1 from every wood-fire pizza sold on Anzac Day — adding up to a total of more than $1000 raised.

Shepparton RSL president Bob Wilkie said he was "over the moon" about the donation.

“With COVID-19, we couldn't hold our annual Anzac Appeal as usual, it had to be online,” he said.

“The appeal normally raises about $3.5 million all up, with about $50 000 raised in Shepparton. But this year, we only got a fraction of the amount raised online.

“We're just so happy with this donation, it's a brilliant initiative from Fryers Street Food Store. Hopefully more businesses jump on board in future years.”

Mr Wilkie said the RSL would struggle to meet veterans’ needs in the coming 12 months due to the economic impact of coronavirus.

“Some veterans are struggling financially, so funds raised can go towards helping them with their day-to-day needs,” he said.

“We've also had a lot of younger veterans come to town recently — donations can assist with their children's education.”

Fryers St Food Store co-owner Ingrid Thomas said the store had long been a place where families went to reflect on Anzac Day after the dawn and 11 am services, held just around the corner.

But with services cancelled this year, staff were searching for an alternative way to pay their respects to the fallen and give back to the community.

“We realised how much the RSLs must have been impacted, having to shut down,” Ms Thomas said.

“So we called to ask how we could help.”

In addition to raising funds for the RSL, Ms Thomas played the Last Post on her trumpet at 11 am on Anzac Day.

“It made it very special,” she said.

“This is just a reminder that no-one should be left behind, and if we want to get through this isolation, we need to work together as a community.

“We hope to continue this community focus into the future, long after COVID-19 is over.”

● Anyone interested in donating to local veterans can call Shepparton RSL on 5820 4100.