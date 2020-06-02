News

Lifestyle Shepparton residents raise $7000 for local prostate cancer services

By Charmayne Allison

Lifestyle Shepparton resident Gavan Pritchett and GV Health prostate cancer nurse Sonia Strachan.

GV Health prostate cancer nurse Sonia Strachan and Lifestyle Shepparton resident Gavan Pritchett.

When Lifestyle Shepparton resident Gavan Pritchett first started fundraising for prostate cancer in 2014, it seemed like men's health was barely discussed.

He's since spearheaded the annual Lifestyle Shepparton ‘shave day’ which has, to date, raised more than $28 000 for Goulburn Valley Health's prostate cancer service.

More than $7000 of that total was raised in December last year when residents shaved heads, beards and moustaches for the vital cause.

The Lifestyle Communities Foundation also contributed half of the donation, matching funds raised at the event.

But even more important than the money, Mr Pritchett said the shave raised much-needed awareness of the men's cancer.

“Back then, we had fundraisers for The Heart Foundation and for Pink Ribbon, but barely anything for men,” he said.

“We decided we should start something, and, above all, we wanted it to go straight to GV Health services, not somewhere in Melbourne.”

The most recent donation was presented to GV Health prostate cancer nurse Sonia Strachan, who said the money would go towards supporting local men with prostate cancer.

“This will help cover extra costs associated with a cancer diagnosis,” she said.

“For instance, a PET scan can put a person up to $900 out of pocket. Some people just don't have that money.

“That's where we can step in and help.”

While Ms Strachan claimed there was still a "long way to go" in raising awareness of prostate cancer, she said events like these were a significant step forward.

“We've had a lot of fundraising for women's health throughout the years. We're thrilled to have the boys jump on board as well.

“It's great to have prostate cancer on the agenda, because it hasn't been in the past.”

