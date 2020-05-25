Shepparton man’s initiative inspires mental health conversation

Ever since he was a teenager, Lachlan Brett has known the importance of talking about mental health.

Now 22, the Shepparton man is encouraging others to start the conversation.

“I've been around people my whole life who have struggled,” Mr Brett said.

“I have always had a passion for helping people and we all know someone who has or is struggling with mental health and we all know how big of an impact it has on today’s society.”

After starting a graphic design course at GOTAFE last year, Mr Brett was inspired to create a clothing line with a simple message.

He got to work designing a logo, created a range of everyday basics and Acts of Kindness Apparel was born.

“I thought, ‘why not start up a clothing line with a percentage of the proceeds that goes towards mental health and suicide awareness?’," Mr Brett said.

“It can be a talking piece, you can just be walking down the street and see someone with that logo and know that they understand what you're going through.”

From stickers to T-shirts, AOK Apparel is more than a brand but way to show support and Mr Brett said he hoped it may be the sign someone needed to strike up a conversation.

“One of the first times I saw someone wearing it down the street, I don't know if he knew me, but we made eye contact, both wearing the same shirt and sort of had that connection straightaway,” he said.

“They know what they're wearing and they're wearing it for a reason.

“They are open to talking about it, they understand about it, they are completely supportive of it.

“You've always got someone that's going to be there for you and that's what I want AOK to stand for.”

Four times a year, 20 per cent of AOK Apparel's proceeds are donated to mental health and suicide awareness organisations.

Mr Brett said it was important to start local and help people in the Goulburn Valley.

“Everyone struggles with some sort of mental health in their life, sometimes people can't get over it and that's the hard part and I want support to be there for them when they need it,” he said.

Last week Mr Brett presented AOK Apparel's first cheque of $322.05 to headspace Shepparton.

Community awareness officer Leah Farnham said headspace was lucky to have AOK Apparel's support.

“We sat down with Lachlan a few months back and his passion and talent shined through,” she said.

“Not only is Lachlan a young lad himself, he is also stepping out of his comfort zone and helping raise awareness and funds for not only headspace, but heaps of other local services as well.

“These funds will go directly to headspace Shepparton and 100 per cent help us out with brief intervention groups for young people that may be going through a tough time.”

AOK Apparel is available to purchase at Fyre Fashion in Shepparton's Maude Street Mall and online at aokapparel.com.au

