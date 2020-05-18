Mooroopna community housing to help locals with manageable mental health conditions

The Haven Foundation has reiterated that new community housing set for Mooroopna will not devalue surrounding properties or present a safety risk to families.

The first stage of the development, to be completed in early 2021, will provide supported independent living for locals with manageable mental health conditions.

The clarification comes after nearby residents expressed fears the housing — set for the corner of Chivalry Dve and Macisaac Rd — would be a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.

The residents claimed they were only told about the upcoming development a month ago via a letter from Greater Shepparton City Council.

However, Haven Foundation reassured residents the housing was a safe and much-needed service in town.

“It will provide a stable and supported living environment for (locals) who can otherwise be at risk of not having their mental health condition managed,” a Haven spokesperson said.

“Haven residents are not only cared for by staff but supported into education, training and employment.

“Haven enforces a zero tolerance policy for alcohol or other drugs.

“Haven facilities require that all residents are on strict medication plans and they are supported daily with maintaining them.”

A site plan for the Haven Foundation's two-stage development, set for the corner of Chivalry Dve and Macisaac Rd in Mooroopna.

Stage one of the development, Haven Mooroopna, will comprise 16 self-contained one-bedroom units for residents, with common kitchen, dining, recreation and meeting areas.

The units will also include facilities for qualified around-the-clock support staff, who will care for residents and work closely with carers and families.

In addition to this support, Haven residents will continue to be linked to local mental health services and receive comprehensive mental health support and treatment.

The Haven Foundation maintained the development would not create parking or traffic issues or affect property values.

“Haven Mooroopna will have off-street parking. Any traffic will mainly be staff and visiting family members,” the spokesperson said.

“Existing Haven properties have blended seamlessly into their communities, are well designed and landscaped and have not impacted property values in their areas.”

The Haven Foundation is a subsidiary of Mind Australia, a community-managed specialist mental health service provider which has been a part of the Shepparton community for more than 10 years.

Mind state manager Kaylene Rowe said Haven Mooroopna would complement existing mental health services in the Shepparton region.

“Shepparton is among the most diverse communities in Australia and the appropriate supported housing opportunities are limited or not suitable for those with psycho-social needs,” she said.

“In many regional areas the opportunity for choice and control is limited in regards to specialist mental health services.

“There are often only one or two providers, whose books fill up very quickly, resulting in long waiting lists to receive support.

“Different people have different mental health needs. Some require short term intensive support and others need longer term support with daily living. This is what Haven Mooroopna will provide.”

Stage two of the development will see 20 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units built for older people from the Shepparton community, set for completion in mid 2022.