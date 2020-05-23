Farmer to speak about climate change for Shepparton group

A farmer from far-western NSW with an acute understanding of the climate crisis and how it impacts on those who work the land will be a guest at an upcoming meeting of Shepparton’s Beneath the Wisteria group.

Anika Molesworth will join the group at its monthly gathering via Zoom in an event starting at 11 am on May 30.

The Beneath the Wisteria event is free and will last for about an hour, with Ms Molesworth discussing topics including how the climate crisis is impacting on farmers and what they can do to live with these never-before-seen changes to the climate.

Ms Molesworth splits her life between her family’s arid outback sheep station at Broken Hill, her PhD crop trials in central NSW, and the lush and green rice paddies in South-East Asia, where she works as a researcher in international agricultural development.

She was named the 2015 Young Farmer of the Year, the 2017 NSW finalist for Young Australian of the Year, and most recently the NSW Young Achiever Award for Environment and Sustainability, and is a passionate advocate for sustainable farming, environmental conservation and climate change action.

Ms Molesworth helped form Farmers for Climate Action, and connects land managers to researchers through her platform Climate Wise Agriculture in order to build resilience into farming communities.

She is also keenly interested in the conservation of natural and cultural heritage in farming communities and manages the International National Trusts Organisation’s Sustainable Farms program.

To hear her work before May 30, listen to Ms Molesworth on Shepparton-based podcast Climate Conversations via: https://bit.ly/2AnPleB

The Beneath the Wisteria Zoom meeting, featuring Ms Molesworth, will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 30, and can be accessed at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82326064674

For more information, contact Robert McLean by phone on 0400 502 199 or email at: [email protected]