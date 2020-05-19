News

Shepparton to glow orange to pay tribute to our local heroes

By Morgan Dyer

Stan Jezewski (front) and fellow emergency service workers (from left) Chloe Simpson, Stuart Zanelli, Steve Addison, Gary Lovell, Sam McLachlan, Hans Van Den Bosch and Bec Gould are some of the many hundreds of volunteers being honoured across the state today.

1 of 1

The Greater Shepparton region will glow orange and yellow tonight to honour State Emergency Service and Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad volunteers.

As part of Wear Orange Wednesday, Greater Shepparton City Council will turn the Eastbank Centre, the Monash Park tree and the Mooroopna Tower orange and yellow to show its support for emergency service volunteers.

The national celebration pays tribute to Victorian SES volunteers who serve our community 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The council made a slight change to WOW day by including the incredible work of the Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad in the tribute.

Tatura SES unit controller Bec Gould said it was a lovely tribute but volunteers didn't work for praise.

“At the end of the day, we want to help people and we want to be there for our community in time of need,” Ms Gould said.

“If people are having a bad day, we want them to know they can rely on us to help them through it.

“As volunteers it can be at times difficult managing our families and other jobs, but we are lucky our team is there to back and support one another.”

This year has been one of the busiest in VICSES and SSARS history, with VICSES volunteers responding to more than 35 000 requests for assistance to the impacts of floods, storms, fire support, road rescues and more.

Shepparton Search and Rescue president Michael D’Elia said it was fantastic his team was able to be a part of the tribute.

“Wear Orange Wednesday is a fantastic initiative during volunteer week,” Mr D’Elia said.

“As people know, we have a great working relationship with Tatura and Murchison SES and a number of other units around the place.

“It’s absolutely brilliant we have been included and our community can celebrate the fantastic work SES volunteers do and also the work our guys do, too.”

Mr D’Elia said it was important to promote and acknowledge all the volunteers who made the Greater Shepparton community what it was.

“You don’t have to be part of an emergency service group. It could be cricket, footy, netball, all those sorts of things, or even the Country Women's Association - the most important thing for me is that people give back to their community,” Mr D’Elia said.

“Whether it's one hour or five hours, every little bit helps.”

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah encouraged people to wear orange and yellow today to pay tribute to our district's heroes.

“On WOW day, we’re asking you to do the same, by dressing in orange or yellow and posting a message to social media with the hashtags #sheppartonsearchandrescue #weworkasone #ThankYouSES and #WOWDay,” Cr Abdullah said.

Latest articles

News

More time to create

This was going to be a milestone year for David St Leon and his art. The metal sculptor was scheduled to host his first exhibition at the Deniliquin Peppin Heritage Centre in April, in conjunction with two other Deniliquin artists. In the weeks...

Olivia Duffey
News

Hospital property stolen

A 45 year-old Deniliquin man is expected to be charged with stealing after being found with hospital property in Charlotte St on Saturday night. Police stopped him about 9pm to talk about his suspicious behaviour behind the hospital. The man had...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Worst yet to come

The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on families is yet to be experienced fully, according to Deniliquin’s two prominent support services. Both the St Vincent de Paul Society and Deniliquin Salvation Army have reported a plateauing in requests...

Zoe McMaugh

MOST POPULAR

News

Man faces historic sexual assault charges

A man has been denied bail after facing court in relation to historic sexual assault charges dating back more than 40 years.

Liz Mellino
News

Random act of kindness makes a local’s 18th birthday

Kialla resident Mikaela Rowan’s 18th birthday was certainly different to the one she had planned. But she still had cause to smile — thanks to the kindness of a stranger. On Tuesday the Rowan family placed a sign outside their home asking...

Morgan Dyer
News

Man faces court over Shepparton cannabis crop house

A Melbourne man has faced court after police discovered an “elaborate” cannabis crop in a house in Shepparton last week.

Liz Mellino