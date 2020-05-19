Local Rain Check initiative helping businesses get back on their feet

Shepparton’s Teller Collective restaurant is one of many businesses across the region expected to join the Local Rain Check initiative.

The Australia-wide online initiative is a virtual marketplace which allows people to buy vouchers from local businesses in the comfort of their own home.

The not-for-profit aims to give customers something to look forward to when the pandemic is over while immediately helping support businesses.

Teller Collective co-owner Ingrid Thomas said vouchers provided immediate cash flow for a business.

“In weeks to come we will start to ramp up our business to begin to re-open,” Ms Thomas said.

“It’s quite an expensive exercise getting a menu ready and placing orders ahead of time for ingredients and stock.

“Vouchers enable businesses to get the momentum they need to open their doors again.”

The virtual marketplace launched just weeks ago and has already had dozens of businesses sign up.

Ms Thomas said buying vouchers from local businesses during the pandemic would help the entire Greater Shepparton region get back on its feet.

“There wouldn’t be a single Shepparton hospitality business that didn’t work closely with local producers and suppliers,” Ms Thomas said.

“We are really proud of putting local food on the table and that’s something that is really important to us.

“Spending money in the local community will have that flow-on effect and allow money to stay in our local economy.”

Ms Thomas said all vouchers had a three-year expiry date.

“I know people have missed out on celebrating a number of events such as birthdays and anniversaries because of the pandemic,” she said.

“Buying a voucher could be used as a promise that they will celebrate at a later date.”

For more information about the Local Rain Check Initiative, visit www.localraincheck.com.au