New COVID-19 ‘pop-up’ testing centre at McIntosh Centre

Community members with mild COVID-19 symptoms can be tested today and tomorrow at a pop-up site at the McIntosh Centre at the Shepparton Showgrounds.

The new venue will be open from 10am to 2pm on both days.

The hospital is currently in discussions about testing arrangements moving forward.

“GV Health has been requested to extend community based symptomatic COVID-19 testing in coming weeks,” GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said.

The pop-up testing sites at Riverside Plaza and Shepparton Bunnings Warehouse have been closed down.

Goulburn Valley Health announced early this week it will only be testing people showing symptoms, as the Victorian Government's two-week testing blitz came to an end.

These symptoms include a fever or chills without a cause or anyone with an acute respiratory infection characterised by cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of the sense of smell.

“There will not be any general asymptomatic testing as has been the case during the testing blitz,” Mr Sharp said.

Greater Shepparton reported its first new case of coronavirus in three weeks on Sunday.

Mr Sharp said the person has been self-isolating at home, and was not assessed at a GV Health ‘pop-up site'.

Assessment and advice regarding COVID-19 can be obtained from your GP or from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) at www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus, or by calling 1800 675 398.

