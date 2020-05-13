News

New COVID-19 ‘pop-up’ testing centre at McIntosh Centre

By Charmayne Allison

1 of 1

Community members with mild COVID-19 symptoms can be tested today and tomorrow at a pop-up site at the McIntosh Centre at the Shepparton Showgrounds.

The new venue will be open from 10am to 2pm on both days.

The hospital is currently in discussions about testing arrangements moving forward.

“GV Health has been requested to extend community based symptomatic COVID-19 testing in coming weeks,” GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said.

The pop-up testing sites at Riverside Plaza and Shepparton Bunnings Warehouse have been closed down.

Goulburn Valley Health announced early this week it will only be testing people showing symptoms, as the Victorian Government's two-week testing blitz came to an end.

These symptoms include a fever or chills without a cause or anyone with an acute respiratory infection characterised by cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of the sense of smell.

“There will not be any general asymptomatic testing as has been the case during the testing blitz,” Mr Sharp said.

Greater Shepparton reported its first new case of coronavirus in three weeks on Sunday.

Mr Sharp said the person has been self-isolating at home, and was not assessed at a GV Health ‘pop-up site'.

Assessment and advice regarding COVID-19 can be obtained from your GP or from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) at www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus, or by calling 1800 675 398.

FOR MORE STORIES ABOUT COVID-19:

Eleventh COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Game-changing respirator bound for Murchison

COVID-19 testing at Riverside Plaza hailed a success

Latest articles

AFL

Port confident of virus travel exemption

The AFL and South Australia’s government are continuing negotiations over travel exemptions for Port Adelaide and the Adelaide Crows when games resume.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Clubs face tough calls before AFL return

While AFL clubs face tough calls on football department staff, the game’s governing body continues to negotiate with state governments on training protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hart accepts AFL training breach sanction

Adelaide assistant coach Ben Hart has apologised for his role in the Crows’ AFL training rules breach and accepted his six-week suspension.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants from Shepparton home

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized from a house in Shepparton’s north today following a search by police.

Liz Mellino
News

Eleventh COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another confirmed case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the new case today, bringing the total number of cases for our region to 11. This new case is now the only current active case of...

Shepparton News
News

Fatal crash in Kyabram

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash which occurred in Kyabram this morning.

Shepparton News