COVID-19 testing at Riverside Plaza “very successful”

Goulburn Valley Health's chief executive has hailed public COVID-19 testing at Riverside Plaza a success, as the hospital opens another pop-up clinic at Bunnings Shepparton today.

The Riverside Plaza COVID-19 screening station tested more than 100 people yesterday, and 210 across the weekend, which chief executive Matt Sharp said was a "fantastic result".

He said while there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 detected so far, the tests took two to three days and many had not returned.

“That's largely because there's such an influx of people across the state now being tested,” he said.

Mr Sharp said they were aiming to carry out "several hundred" tests across the region as part of the Victorian Government's push to test 100 000 people for coronavirus - with and without symptoms - ahead of the State of Emergency review next Monday.

The Bunnings Shepparton screening station on Benalla Rd will be operating in a demountable building outside the store from 10 am to 2 pm today while the Riverside Plaza clinic will continue operating from 9 am to 1 pm.

Both clinics will be open until at least Thursday.

Mr Sharp said additional pop-up clinics would be opening at Goulburn Valley Health's Tatura Campus, the Waranga Medical Centre in Rushworth, and at Shepparton Villages to test staff and residents.

He said the total testing process was taking at least half an hour, but delays could be "unavoidable" given the large number of people accessing the service.

He urged people not showing COVID-19 symptoms to attend the Riverside Plaza or Bunnings clinics, and people who do have symptoms to present at the GV Health screening clinic at Graham St, which has been open from 10 am to 5.30 pm daily.

“If you’ve got symptoms of COVID-19, we want people to come to the hospital site here,” he said.

“The reason is, people can be screened or assessed and directed to the right level of care they might need.

“That could be in our acute respiratory clinic, or indeed if they are unwell enough, into the emergency department.”

Symptoms include fever or chills in the absence of an alternative diagnosis, or anyone with a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of the sense of smell.

Mr Sharp said people living further out of town who were wanting to be tested were allowed to travel into Shepparton to do so, but should call the COVID-19 hotline if they were concerned.

The Victorian Government announced 55 000 people had been tested for COVID-19 across the state last week - more than half of their "testing blitz" benchmark.