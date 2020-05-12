Facelift for Mooroopna’s main street

Mooroopna’s main street has had a $370 000 face lift.

For the past three months, three open spaces in the centre of McLennan St have been a hive of landscaping activity.

The project undertaken by Greater Shepparton City Council includes construction of new garden beds, decorative granitic landscaping, installation of plants and new irrigation infrastructure, edging, lighting and pedestrian fencing.

City of Greater Shepparton infrastructure director Phil Hoare said the works were nearing completion.

“We are already receiving really positive feedback from the local community who appreciate the improvements to the town’s main thoroughfare,” Mr Hoare said.

“It’s rewarding to hear both local community members and those travelling through the area already appreciating and enjoying the revitalised areas.

“We trust that the community will benefit from these works for many years to come and as the new garden beds mature and the improved irrigation infrastructure takes effect, the full benefit will be realised.”

The new landscaping works can be seen near the Echuca Rd intersection on McLennan St, near the old water works on McLennan St, and west of O’Brien St and Watt Rd.

Tree planting will be the next step for the project and will occur in the coming cooler months.

The upgrade comes as the water tower toilets’ construction is under way, while the Mooroopna War Memorial works were completed just weeks ago in time for Anzac Day.