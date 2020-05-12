News

Facelift for Mooroopna’s main street

By Morgan Dyer

Mooroopna's main street landscaping works are nearing completion.

1 of 1

Mooroopna’s main street has had a $370 000 face lift.

For the past three months, three open spaces in the centre of McLennan St have been a hive of landscaping activity.

The project undertaken by Greater Shepparton City Council includes construction of new garden beds, decorative granitic landscaping, installation of plants and new irrigation infrastructure, edging, lighting and pedestrian fencing.

City of Greater Shepparton infrastructure director Phil Hoare said the works were nearing completion.

“We are already receiving really positive feedback from the local community who appreciate the improvements to the town’s main thoroughfare,” Mr Hoare said.

“It’s rewarding to hear both local community members and those travelling through the area already appreciating and enjoying the revitalised areas.

“We trust that the community will benefit from these works for many years to come and as the new garden beds mature and the improved irrigation infrastructure takes effect, the full benefit will be realised.”

The new landscaping works can be seen near the Echuca Rd intersection on McLennan St, near the old water works on McLennan St, and west of O’Brien St and Watt Rd.

Tree planting will be the next step for the project and will occur in the coming cooler months.

The upgrade comes as the water tower toilets’ construction is under way, while the Mooroopna War Memorial works were completed just weeks ago in time for Anzac Day.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Patrick Moloney makes return at Sandown

Patrick Moloney has returned from Singapore while racing there is suspended because of COVID-19 to keep his fitness and racing eye in top condition.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Flemington trip to reinvigorate Sunlight

After running last in the Sangster Stakes at Morphettville, Sunlight returned to Melbourne for a quick trip to refresh her.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Whittington’s service fee reduced

Queensland’s Grandview stud has reduced the service fee for its top sire Whittington in an effort to help breeders during the economic downturn.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants from Shepparton home

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized from a house in Shepparton’s north today following a search by police.

Liz Mellino
News

Eleventh COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another confirmed case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the new case today, bringing the total number of cases for our region to 11. This new case is now the only current active case of...

Shepparton News
News

Fatal crash in Kyabram

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash which occurred in Kyabram this morning.

Shepparton News