Shepparton Villages’ residents delighted with new four-legged friends

By Morgan Dyer

Shepparton Villages resident Dot Jones with her robotic friend.

An unusual breed of animal has been keeping Shepparton Villages residents entertained during isolation.

Due to COVID-19 the aged care provider has had to suspend its pet therapy program and staff are now relying on robotic dogs and cats to help bring joy to their residents.

The four-legged robotic cats and dogs purr, bark, roll over, lick their paws, and move their heads and eyes just like the real thing.

Community engagement manger Jo Breen said Shepparton Villages trialed the animals in its facilities last year.

“We saw them online and ordered a trial and knew the minute we placed the cat into the lap of one of our residents that they were a winner — the resident’s face just lit up,” Ms Breen said.

“We have a fantastic pet therapy program where volunteers and staff bring pets in to see the residents all the time, however the pets are mostly dogs.

“But we had a resident requesting a cat, but they are a lot harder to manage on a visiting basis, so when we saw these we thought they might fill that gap.”

And fill the gap they did.

Six cats and six dogs have been distributed across Shepparton Villages’ aged care homes, with residents collectively naming their newest addition.

Ms Breen said it was not uncommon to see the robotic animals sitting on the laps of their residents.

“The residents love them,” Ms Breen said.

“They are especially popular with residents who are immobile or nonverbal and those with dementia as they have a calming influence and can redirect behaviour.

“Pets are such a huge part of people’s lives and a great comfort in all sorts of situations, and these have been especially great during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

The robotic animals cost about $250 each, and while Shepparton Villages currently has other fundraising priorities, it is hoped more can be purchased in the future.

