Salvos’ Red Shield Appeal goes virtual

For the past 55 years Greater Shepparton residents may have had a knock on their door during the month of May from a Salvation Army volunteer raising funds for the Red Shield Appeal.

However, this year there will be no familiar faces ringing the doorbell as the Appeal has gone virtual in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Salvos still need the community's help and are calling on Goulburn Valley residents to be a part of their Digital Door Knock.

Shepparton Salvation Army Captain Karyn Wishart said the fundraiser needed donations more than ever before.

“We anticipate seeing some of the greatest need that we’ve ever seen in our 140-year history serving Australians,” Ms Wishart said.

“The COVID-19 crisis has financially crippled many Australians and it will take months to see the real impact it will have,” she said.

The money raised from the virtual fundraiser will stay in the local community and will help fund local homelessness initiatives, school assistance programs, struggling new mums and people dealing with domestic violence.

Last year the service helped 46 000 people experiencing homelessness, provided financial counselling to 65 000 people, cared for 13 000 people coping with domestic violence and provided half-a-million meals and refreshments to people affected by the bushfire crisis.

Ms Wishart said the fundraiser would provide critical care during challenging times.

“Because the fundraiser has gone digital it’s easier than ever to volunteer your time and help raise money for those in need,” she said.

“We know when the chips are down Aussies come together to do what they can to help one another,” she said.

People can find their nearest virtual door knock money tin by entering their postcode online at digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au